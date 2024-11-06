Chiefs Injury Updates: Two Players Out Wednesday, Timelines for Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu
Following a Monday Night Football win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Kansas City Chiefs are back at practice on Wednesday afternoon. With a Sunday matchup against the Denver Broncos on the horizon, the reigning Super Bowl champions have a quick turnaround before facing their AFC West foes.
Kansas City is still quite banged up on both sides of the ball as Week 10 arrives. A good handful of players are nursing short- and long-term injuries, and some will miss the first practice of the week. Head coach Andy Reid provided an update on the team's health on Wednesday, also giving a bit of insight on situations with running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu. While neither player is expected to return to practice this week, that window is closer to opening.
"Yeah, we're taking it week by week, day by day [with] that whole deal," Reid said. "Then we've got to work through the doctors on that and the check-ups there. They're both doing great, they're both making progress. JuJu (Smith-Schuster), the same way. We're getting close."
Somehow, it's been nearly two months since Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula in Week 2's victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. The third-year halfback has been hard at work attempting to recover ever since. It's no surprise that he's still a bit away from being back, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported over the weekend that Pacheco is targeting a "late-November return" to the team.
Omenihu's absence has stretched months longer than Pacheco's. The veteran pass rusher suffered a torn ACL in January's AFC Championship Game win versus the Baltimore Ravens, opening the regular season on the physically unable to perform list. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported a possible November return timeline back in August, which still seems to be on track. It's good news for the Chiefs that both Omenihu and Pacheco are on schedule.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tershawn Wharton held out of Wednesday practice
Monday marked the second game in a row that Smith-Schuster missed after aggravating his hamstring injury back in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. Avoiding an injured reserve stint signaled that Kansas City expected him back within four games, although it doesn't seem likely that this week will see him in the lineup. Reid says the wideout as "just a little bit away" as he continues to rehab.
Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, who played 43 combined snaps in Monday's win, suffered what Reid described as a knee contusion. Kansas City is merely exercising caution with him by holding him out of practice, as Reid didn't allude to the ailment being an issue to worry about.