Mike Danna on Why Leo Chenal Will Have a 'Big Year' for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense lost a couple of pieces during the offseason, namely cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. While it'll be hard to directly replace either of them, the back-to-back Super Bowl champs feel confident in their internal options entering 2024.
Training camp marks the continuation of that evaluation process, and one player is generating some buzz with his play. Leo Chenal, a 2022 third-round pick, is expected to complement a rotation that has Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill leading the way. Chenal will likely step into Gay's shoes as linebacker No. 3, which he's been deemed ready to assume.
His teammates endorse that evolution, too. Speaking to the media following camp practice this week, defensive end Mike Danna proclaimed that Chenal will make his name known this season.
"Leo, man, that's the beast," Danna said. "He works his tail off and you can put him in multiple positions, whether it's D-end, off-the-ball linebacker, he's always coming downhill. His work ethic is off the charts. Having somebody behind you or aside from you, having somebody like that feels good. He's a great player, and he's going to have a big year. Big year."
Since joining the league in 2022, Chenal has certainly built a reputation as a high-effort and high-energy player. In a similar vein to Gay, having him come in is a change of pace for opposing offenses and seems to result in splash plays being made. Last year, Chenal set career-best marks with 65 tackles (eight for loss), seven quarterback hits, three sacks and a pass broken up.
Just last week, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo himself said that Chenal will have "different roles" now than he has in the past. The 23-year-old should be less of strictly a heat-seeking missile in his junior campaign with the Chiefs. More will be asked of him in both volume and variety, which is a critical step in his development. Chenal is known for showing up in big games, and that will now be put to the test in the form of regular-season consistency as well.
Danna thinks that as such a hard worker, the only option for Chenal is to show the football world that it can translate to in-game reps.
"Because of his work ethic," Danna said. "He puts it all on tape, he puts it all on the field. He works his tail off. There's not a day where you're like, 'Damn, Leo's not coming.' He's coming every single day. Whether it's team run, long drive drill, he's bringing energy. He always holds himself to a high standard – we've got a great coach – and he's going to put it on tape."
Kansas City has many directions it can go with Chenal this year. He won't be asked to be a base MIKE or a dime linebacker for the club, so Spagnuolo can still get innovative with how he unleashes him. From year one to year two, his percentage of snaps lined up along the defensive line increased from 19 to just under 36. At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, he has the size and athletic profile to rush from the edge if needed. He's also developing in coverage, another utility path, and is always dynamic with the play in front of him.
Many Chiefs are getting put on a pedestal as the next big thing. The club has position battles at running back, left tackle and cornerback to consider as the summer rolls on. Chenal's role is relatively safe in the grand scheme – he doesn't have a ton to prove to the coaching staff. He does, however, have something to prove to the NFL.
Can he make the leap from rotation hopeful to reliable playmaker? Danna seems to top the list of believers.