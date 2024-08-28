Top Snubs from Chiefs' Initial 2024 53-Man Roster
With training camp and the preseason now in the rearview mirror, the Kansas City Chiefs' initial 53-man roster has been set. That didn't arrive without plenty of difficult decisions along the way, however.
Following the club's preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the back-to-back Super Bowl champs had just a handful of days to trim their roster down considerably. Naturally, many fan-favorites or projected bubble players ended up narrowly missing the cut.
While the football world will likely never know who was closest to passing through cutdowns, it's easy to single out a talented group here. Let's take a look at the Chiefs' biggest roster "snubs" of the 2024 cycle.
Note: Several of the players Kansas City parted ways with have a chance to possibly return on a practice squad basis in the near future.
WR Justyn Ross
The Justyn Ross era in Kansas City, prior to him being waived on Tuesday, was a tumultuous one. From going undrafted out of Clemson in 2022 to making the Chiefs' 53-man roster to start last season, all the way to spending time on the commissioner's exempt list, things never truly settled via a middle ground. The 24-old flashed his talent this preseason but at the same time, he also had several frustrating reps with poor execution either in alignment or on blocking opportunities. The Ross NFL story shouldn't be over, although it seems like he missed his best window to make a profound impact on a roster for the time being.
DT Neil Farrell Jr.
Among those who didn't make the Chiefs' roster, Neil Farrell was a minor surprise. Kansas City spent a sixth-round draft pick to acquire him last year, after all, and many expected him to factor into the defensive line picture in year No. 3 in the league. Despite Derrick Nnadi recovering from an injury and Mike Pennel being on the older side, Farrell wasn't able to capitalize on the opportunities thrown his way. The former fourth-round pick from 2022 is a skilled piece that is still worth taking a flier on for his upside.
LB Curtis Jacobs
When general manager Brett Veach singles out his undrafted free agents, you listen. That's exactly what the championship-winning executive did back in May when he said he was surprised that linebacker Curtis Jacobs didn't hear his name called. Following a productive final year at Penn State, the Jacobs hype entering training camp was legitimate. Unfortunately, Kansas City carried just five linebackers on the opening roster. Jacobs, a potential special teams piece early in his career, will be an awesome practice squad addition in due time.
DE Truman Jones
Of the Chiefs' defensive ends to log preseason snaps, Truman Jones was one of the more impressive ones. There's an argument to be made that despite a knee injury, he made the most of his reps and even outplayed 2023 first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Jones, a Harvard alum and former East-West Shrine Bowl standout, made a push for inclusion on many roster projection lists. Like Jacobs, his perceived floor should make him a prime practice squad piece.
RB Deneric Prince
A year ago, running back Deneric Prince joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Tulsa and shined with an excellent training camp performance. The same arc continued into his second offseason, but he simply couldn't get out of his own way in the preseason. Failing to stand out on offense or special teams after saying he felt "more comfortable" entering 2024, Prince didn't make the cut this time around either. The emergence of rookie preseason sensation Carson Steele likely played a role in that happening.
Honorable mention: WRs Kadarius Toney and Nikko Remigio
Some folks couldn't quit Kadarius Toney until the very end. Heck, many will continue to buy into his talent even after being waived by the Chiefs on Tuesday. The former first-round pick moves differently on the football field and made some impact plays for a Super Bowl-winning team, but things never totally clicked in Kansas City. Nikko Remigio, a favorite of fans and the Chiefs organization, fell victim to the brutal reality of roster math. Not everyone can make the team, but the one-time Fresno State playmaker has a bright future in football nonetheless.