Chiefs Cut WR Justyn Ross – Is His Time in Kansas City Over?
The Kansas City Chiefs have cut wide receiver Justyn Ross as the team trims down to their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2024 season. Ross made the 53-man roster in 2023 and appeared in 10 games, catching six passes for 53 yards.
The Chiefs choosing to cut Ross would have mildly surprised me on Sunday, when our final Kansas City Chiefs On SI roster projection had Ross as wide receiver No. 7. On Monday, everything changed when the team reunited with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. For better or for worse, the Chiefs had telegraphed that their fifth and sixth receivers would be Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman. With Marquise "Hollywood" Brown set to miss at least the first week of the regular season, carrying seven receivers seemed likely. Ross had a chance to secure his spot in the Chiefs' final preseason game but couldn't do it ahead of his third NFL season.
Ross led wide receivers in snaps taken in the preseason finale (27 snaps, 49%) and was frequently tested on his blocking capabilities throughout the preseason. His blocking was often noticeably poor, and he appeared to line up wrong in the second quarter of the third preseason game, prompting Andy Reid to burn a timeout:
Smith-Schuster provides a veteran familiarity with the Chiefs' offense and was a reliable, consistent target in KC in 2022. Ross has overcome injury troubles and was sidelined for six games due to a suspension/time spent on the Commissioner's Exempt List in 2023.
Ultimately, Ross's story feels similar to Kadarius Toney's. Clear talent has been difficult for the team to access due to injury, mental, or other off-the-field reasons. Ross and Toney's futures diverge in one key way, however: It's hard to imagine Toney returning to Kansas City on the practice squad, either by his choice or the team's. If Ross isn't claimed by another team, a return to KC's practice squad would likely be wise. Even though I wouldn't blame Ross for seeking out another opportunity that may allow for more playing time, I'd expect the Chiefs to offer Ross a practice squad spot while he waits to find out if he's claimed off waivers by another team.