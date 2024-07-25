Which Chiefs Rookie Will Have the Biggest Impact in 2024?
The Kansas City Chiefs' rookie class could have several contributors in the group's first NFL season, but which rookie will have the greatest impact in 2024?
That was the question posed to On SI publishers covering all 32 NFL teams as the league prepared to kick off training camp activities. After giving it some thought (and submitting my answer before camp began), I chose second-round offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia:
"Several members of the Chiefs’ 2024 draft class will make an impact early and often this season, but I’m giving Suamataia the nod over No. 28 pick Xavier Worthy," I wrote before the rookies reported to camp. "The second-rounder will be charged with protecting Patrick Mahomes’s blindside if all goes right. While I expect Worthy to make plays as a rookie, he won’t be asked to be WR1 out of the gate."
Suamataia's starting spot certainly isn't guaranteed, as he's battling for the left tackle position with second-year third-round pick Wanya Morris. If Suamataia wins the left tackle job, he'll be more than just the team's most important rookie — he'll be one of the Chiefs' most important players.
Through the early days of training camp, Morris has gotten a slight edge in terms of first-team reps, and on Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid said Morris performed well so far, with an important caveat.
"Yeah, he's doing a nice job," Reid said. "Everything is kind of pass, you're not doing a ton of run in here, but for what we're asking him to do, he's doing a nice job."
Reading between the lines on Reid's O-line comments: the battles truly begin on Friday, when pads come on for the first time. I'm still giving Suamataia the edge in the vital battle, but he'll have plenty to prove if he wants to start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.
Worthy, on the other hand, has missed three consecutive practices with an illness. To be clear, that missed time isn't lessening my expectations for Worthy — I maintain that he will have a substantial impact on KC's offense in 2024. But with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Rashee Rice currently ahead of him on the depth chart, a starting Suamataia would simply see more snaps. If Morris wins the left tackle job, Worthy clearly becomes KC's most important rookie.
Honorable mentions could be given to KC's pair of fourth-round picks, tight end Jared Wiley and safety Jaden Hicks. While they're both in line to be more of a part-time role player as rookies, fans should expect to see them both on the field in 2024.