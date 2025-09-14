Chiefs Defense Set to Face Familiar Foe
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense has been a topic of conversation since the franchise's defeat to their Week 2 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Super Bowl LIX. Dating back to that loss, the Chiefs' defense hasn't been able to hold off opposing offenses to less than 20 points a game.
With the matchup between Kansas City and Philadelphia set to take place later today, the Chiefs' defense, led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, has a familiar foe to game plan for in Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The Eagles and Hurts went on the attack fast against the Chiefs' defense in the Super Bowl. Even when the Chiefs' defense did its job, their offense could barely protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes to allow the offense to stay on the field for long enough to let the defense catch its breath.
After being embarrassed under the brightest lights the National Football League has to offer, Kansas City looks for revenge against the Eagles. One way they can earn that revenge is by limiting Hurts to less than he's averaged against Kansas City over the years.
Hurts' Career Stats vs the Chiefs
Throughout Hurts' career, he has played against the Chiefs in four games: two regular season games and two Super Bowls. His splits between regular season and playoff performance against Kansas City aren't too far off, yet the Chiefs' defense has held him to fewer passing yards in the Super Bowl.
Regular season
In two games, Hurts has collected 46 completions in 70 attempts that went for 537 passing yards. He has also found himself away to score two touchdowns and only tossing one interception. When the stage is brighter, however, Hurts is a more difficult task to complete.
Playoffs
In two games against Kansas City in the Super Bowl, Hurts has totaled 525 passing yards in 44 completions, tossing three touchdowns and one interception. The parallel between the regular season Hurts and the Super Bowl version of Hurts against Kansas City displays him as beatable; the defense just has to live up to the moment.
Veterans such as Chris Jones and George Karlaftis will be players to watch against the Eagles and Hurts, as they could easily limit his evasiveness and crowd him when looking for a deep pass.
OnSI your best bet for news from Chiefs Kingdom, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation on the NFL fines announced Saturday by visiting our Facebook page (here).