Why Former Draft Bust Has Become Key Chiefs Piece
All NFL teams finalized their rosters ahead of the new season, and some talented players were cut from all around the league. Due to so much roster turnover and shifts, there have undoubtedly been some players who have benefited from fewer mouths to feed.
The Kansas City Chiefs let players go, as did every NFL team, but there was one player who made the cut, which was a nice surprise for many. Tyquan Thornton was at risk of being phased out of the NFL completely after a disappointing start to his career with the New England Patriots.
In three years with the team, he was able to amass a whopping 345 yards and two touchdowns, with the bulk of the production coming from his rookie season. After impressing the Chiefs in his time in their practice squad and training camp, he made their roster with a chance to revive his career.
Second Chance
Josh Siegel is a sports writer for Pro Football Sports Network, and he published an article going over some of the biggest winners and losers of the NFL cut deadline. Thornton was the lone Chiefs representative in the article, and he has a chance to contribute in a meaningful way to one of the most successful teams in the NFL.
"It had been a tough beginning to the career of the New England Patriots’ former second-round pick out of Baylor, who ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash. Thornton was never quite able to do anything other than run fast and amassed just 385 receiving yards over two and a half disappointing seasons in New England", said Siegel.
It's clear that the Chiefs have their obsession with speedster receivers and making the most of them. From all the way to their offensive peak with Tyreek Hill, to even last year's draft with Xavier Worthy, Andy Reid always finds a way to make the most of these players, and this trend can hopefully continue with Thornton.
"After signing with the Chiefs’ practice squad in the middle of last year, Thornton shone in camp and earned a spot on the 53-man roster. His role remains to be seen, but it is an impressive career revival for a player who seemed to be on his way out of the league. He now slots in as another short, fast receiver that the Chiefs hope will revive their deep passing game".
With Rashee Rice's suspension being the first six games of the season, Thornton could make an impact early in the season to raise his stock for other teams or cement himself a spot on this team for the future.
