Analyst Gives His Biggest Question For the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs will be going to training camp with the same question they have been having for the last few seasons. Who is going to play left tackle for the Chiefs? Some may say Why haven't the Chiefs answered that question yet? It could be because they won a Super Bowl two seasons ago, and they got to the big game last season. But only the Chiefs know the answer to that.
If the Chiefs want to improve next season, they cannot have the same problems that they did last season. If they go into the season with those problems, we can be looking back at the end of the 2025 season and saying, "What happened to the Chiefs?"
But the biggest position battle will come at left tackle. If there was one position on the offensive line that struggled the most for the Chiefs, it has been the left tackle position over the last few seasons. Last season, the Chiefs were moving offensive linemen all over the place, and some had to move to left tackle, and it just did not work out.
This offseason, the Chiefs added two players who can be their starting left tackles. Jaylon Taylor in free agency and Josh Simmons in the 2025 NFL Draft. Those two players will battle it out in training camp for the left tackle position. Whoever the Chiefs feel gives quarterback Patrick Mahomes better protection and gives the team the best chance to win, will be the starting left tackle.
"It is the same question we had going into the Super Bowl: who is going to play left tackle?" said Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports. "What is this offensive line look like for the Kansas City Chiefs coming off a season where Patrick Mahomes was sacked more than any other time in his career. 36 sacks in the regular season, 11 in the playoffs, we all know there were six of those coming in that Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles."
"So, how did they keep Patrick Mahomes upright? This offseason, they signed Jaylon Moore in free agency. They used their first-round pick on Josh Simmons. Let us see how that battle plan works out. Simmons is coming off an injury ... But the other thing is that, can any of these guys play? But can a rookie in year one be a legitimate blind slide left tackle?"
