Chiefs Land WR Help in Trade Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the best franchises in the NFL and the king of the proverbial mountain for the last seven years. After coming up short in their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, the team is looking to return for a fourth year in a row to secure their third title in four years.
Kansas City offers a young group of wide receiver in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Their tight end room also features future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce and backup Noah Gray, who could be his successor after this season. However, a question should be asked of whether the team adds another high-end playmaker to their offense in another "all in" attempt to win the big one.
Last Word on Sports' NFL writer Anthony Palacios suggested a significant trade for a wide receiver in the AFC North, one that belongs with the Pittsburgh Steelers. George Pickens is one of the most talented playmakers in the game, but he cannot get out of his own way with inconsistencies and behavioral issues, creating potential risk.
Yet, Palacio explains that Rice and Worthy's off-field concerns, Brown's one-year deal, and DeAndre Hopkins's departure create a potential opportunity for the Chiefs to make some noise this offseason.
"Pickens is the perfect fit for the Chiefs since they always figure out how to get past the off-field issues and help him become effective," Palacio wrote. "He might not get the spotlight here, but Pickens will likely be opening signing with the Chiefs if it means a legitimate Super Bowl run."
It's hard to ignore the gifts Pickens bestows and there is hope that if he can keep his emotions and behavior under control, he could blossom into the superstar potential he bolsters. The Chiefs would make sense as a destination for the Steelers WR, who has a new similar teammate in D.K. Metcalf.
It is unlikely the Chiefs will make such a drastic move this late in the offseason. However, crazier things have happened in the final weeks leading up to the NFL Draft and during the summer time dead period of the offseason. If Pickens were to be traded to Kansas City, the team becomes automatic consensus favorites to win it all once again.
