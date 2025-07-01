Chiefs Are Looking to Establish Home-Field Advantage Early
The last time the Detroit Lions played the Kansas City Chiefs, they spoiled their Super Bowl celebration home opener in 2023 after they were victorious over the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, in 2025, the Lions will once again be returning to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs in Week 6 of the regular season.
The Lions stole the game away from the Chiefs due to Dan Campbell's ballsy fourth-down decisions and hunger to turn the franchise around. Many saw 2024 as the Lions' golden opportunity to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history, but they got dismantled by an even gutsier Washington Commanders.
In a lot of ways, both of these teams are reeling from their losses in the playoffs and view 2025 as a year to get back on track. The Chiefs cannot afford to lose another game against a contender this early in the season, but the Lions will be bringing everything they've got to repeat the success they found in 2023 against the Chiefs.
The biggest determining factor in this game will be how well the Chiefs' offensive line will be able to hold up against an impressive Lions defensive front. The Lions further bolstered their defensive line with their first-round pick, while the Chiefs strengthened their offensive line in the first round.
If Aidan Hutchinson can stay healthy early in the season, he can be a game wrecker for the Chiefs, and they'll have to find ways to mitigate his impact in the run game and in rushing the passer. Even if they give Patrick Mahomes plenty of time to throw, it isn't as if their secondary is lacking either.
On the flip side, the Chiefs' defense is going to have a hard time stopping the Lions' rushing duo from stomping all over them. They have good run blockers, and Chris Jones can break into their backfield and disrupt things there, but they have the luxury of switching out their running backs so neither of them gets tired.
I think they can keep Amon-Ra St. Brown in check, and Jameson Williams shouldn't give them any problems with their impressive defensive back duo of Jaden Hicks and Trent McDuffie, but if the Lions get their running game going, it can be hard for the Chiefs to come out on top.
The Chiefs are looking to establish home-field advantage early in the 2025 season, and it's already tough for teams to march into Kansas City and steal a game on the road. However, they have some impressive competition in their home arena early, and if they're not careful, Arrowhead Stadium may lose its reputation as one of the hardest arenas to play in for road teams.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on the Lions when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.