Why Chiefs' Opening Loss Should Reset Super Bowl Expectations
The Kansas City Chiefs are starting the season with a loss for the second time in three years following their defeat in Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was an eye-opening game for people who once again had high expectations for a team that has represented the AFC in the Super Bowl for the last three years.
Patrick Mahomes, the awe-inspiring passer who remains the king of the quarterback position, remained as such Friday night with unbelievable throws- a normal occurrence at this point in his career- and playmaking ability that kept the Chiefs in this football game against a good Chargers defense, Justin Herbert, and a terrifically called game from offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
However, there were too many sore spots watching this game Friday night that had me concerned. Granted, it is Week 1, and there is a lot of football left, but it is time to discuss what comes next for Kansas City amid current and birthed issues that flashed in the 27-21 loss.
Chiefs' expectations should reset
The Chiefs didn't execute well, going 0-for-7 in the first half on third down conversions and finishing 5-for-14; they lost their top wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, to a shoulder injury that didn't look optimistic from a short-term perspective; and had 10 penalties for 71 yards. Simply put, an injury to a key player and consistent mistakes in situational football made the journey to a victory that much harder, especially in the first half.
Some of these issues are what plagued the Chiefs last year and led to some incredible come-from-behind, close victories. However, this team cannot live on the edge like this. It is unsustainable because of year-to-year changes.
It was impressive to watch Mahomes be Mahomes, the best quarterback on the planet, making ridiculous throws and leading his team to a potential win. He has done this time after time, week after week, year after year. Unfortunately, Kansas City, specifically head coach Andy Reid, cannot continue to lean on his quarterback, no matter how good he is; at some point, other aspects of the roster, whether on offense or defense, need to step up.
Then, there is the latest injury to young star Xavier Worthy, who left the game in the first quarter with a right shoulder ailment following an accidental collision between him and Travis Kelce. Depending on the severity of the injury, there is a good chance the Chiefs will be without Worthy, Rashee Rice (suspension), and rookie Jalen Royals for some time.
You can't keep leaning on Kelce in his probable swan song, nor Marquise Brown or JuJu Smith-Schuster on a down-to-down basis. The other players must step up at the skill positions. Not to mention, both sides of the ball must play with better discipline, including the offensive line and defense as a whole.
Yes, again, it is the first of 18 weeks in this long NFL season, and the Chiefs are still seemingly a shoo-in playoff contender no matter what. Though there is a difference between a playoff and a Super Bowl contender- I did not see the latter Friday night, and I don't think that should be the expectation this season.
Call this a think piece or whatever you want. What Kansas City is attempting to accomplish, which is their fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance, is rare and seemingly impossible in this climate, and the amount of talent, rivaling Mahomes, in the AFC. There is a changing of the guard set to occur, even if it is for a lone season.
Could all of this concern be for nothing in December? Absolutely, but I can't be the only one thinking like this after Friday night in Brazil. The Chiefs' reign as a Super Bowl contender, at least for this year, is over, and expectations should be reset accordingly.
