Chiefs Will Have to Choose Between Stadium Options Soon
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to make a critical decision on their stadium soon. This decision could change the landscape of the franchise forever. It is going to be interesting to see what happens.
The Chiefs have one of the best home-field advantages in all of football, if not the best. They do not mess around with their team in Kansas City. There are only a few stadiums in the NFL where the fans have an impact on a game, and the Chiefs are one of them.
Everyone around the National Football League always talks about how it is difficult to play in Arrowhead Stadium, and it is a stadium they do not enjoy playing in. But for the Chiefs, it gives them the best feeling when playing a home game, knowing Chiefs Kingdom comes out and makes a difference.
Now, with more new stadiums being built, is the NFL still trying to keep them outdoors, or are they trying to move most of them indoors? We have seen over the years how weather plays a factor late in an NFL season and the playoffs. Is that something that fans and the league do not want to see anymore? For the Chiefs, will they go for an inside stadium as well?
The Chiefs will have to decide if they want to fix their current stadium at Arrowhead or if they want to get a new stadium that will be a dome.
"In the coming days, the Missouri legislature could be approving a plan to pay for 50 percent of a $1.15 billion overhaul of the Chiefs’ long-time home," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports.
"The other option would entail a significantly more expensive new stadium that will have a roof — and, in turn, more events in non-football season and a potential Super Bowl."
"The Chiefs have said they want a dome. But Arrowhead is a special place with a vibe that will be difficult to replicate."
"A full and final decision could be coming soon. Kansas has said its offer expires at the end of June. Which is just a few weeks away."
The Chiefs are certainly going to take the fans' thoughts with them when they are making this decision because they are the ones who give the team that extra juice on home games. Are the days of the Chiefs playing in Arrowhead and outdoors numbered?
