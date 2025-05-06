Chiefs' Selection of Josh Simmons Was a High Value Pick
After allowing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be sacked more than he had been in any season, the Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed to add to their offensive line this offseason. They wasted no time, drafting offensive lineman Josh Simmons in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Simmons was a standout offensive lineman at Ohio State and was one of the top offensive linemen available. An injury during his final season at Ohio State caused him to fall in the draft, but that fall will likely lead to him blocking for one of the best quarterbacks in league history.
Mike Jones of The Athletic believes the Chiefs' selection of Simmons with the 32nd overall pick was the draft pick with the best value for Kansas City. Jones noted that the fact that Simmons was available late in the first round makes him a steal for the Chiefs.
"Why was the 32nd pick such a great value? Because through the first five games of his second season for the Buckeyes, Simmons looked like a lock for All-America honors and displayed such dominance with his blend of athleticism, strength and instincts that most draft analysts started projecting him as a top-five pick," Jones said.
"But a midseason patella tendon injury that required surgery caused his draft stock to take a hit. But the Chiefs believe he’s on track to regain full strength and count themselves fortunate that Simmons fell into their laps."
Simmons falling to the Chiefs in the other round could be a case of the rich getting richer. However, considering the state of the Chiefs' offensive line, it may just be a lifeline for Kansas City until they figure things out along the rest of their offensive line.
Kansas City has reason to be excited after adding Simmons to a roster with few holes. Still, the Chiefs are banking on their offensive line having a bounce-back season, as they cannot afford to continue letting Mahomes get hit the way he did last season and expect to win the Super Bowl.
Simmons' addition could be just what the Chiefs needed to spark improvement along their offensive line.
