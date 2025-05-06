How Chiefs' Simmons Can Build Himself Over Next 4 Years
The Kansas City Chiefs signed their first-round draft pick in offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State to his rookie contract on Sunday. The deal will be for the next four seasons in Kansas City, as the Chiefs look to restructure their offensive line with Simmons playing a huge role in it.
According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $14,675,353, all fully guaranteed.
This draft pick should be one that helps the Chiefs' offensive line sooner rather than later. However, due to his injury to the left knee sustained last season, his impact might not truly be felt in the first year of his professional deal.
Simmons has been able to participate in individual workouts, according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, as he spoke with the media following Day 2 of the rookie minicamp. While Simmons looks to be fully healthy for the beginning of training camp, the stars might be aligned.
That being said, Simmons should still be able to have an impact in year one. However, this could allow free agent signee Jaylon Moore the chance to hold down left tackle in both players' first year in Kansas City, allowing Simmons some extra time to heal his injury.
The best-case scenario would be for Simmons to be in tip-top shape going into the new season, and while he may be progressing in that way, one fluke to the knee could set him back on recovery.
Simmons could use this time in year one not only to learn the ropes in the pros but also to recover at the same time. If that is the route the franchise takes, fully expect him to be an active participant in training camp as well as in games, just not in a starting role.
This would allow Simmons the extra time to regain strength in confidence in that knee. Year two screams the year of Simmons, as if he is held back in year one, the fire burning within him will likely be hard to contain in year two.
If that's the case, Simmons could quickly emerge as one of the biggest threats on the Chiefs' offensive line and establish his credibility throughout the league.
Getting over the injury hump is the biggest concern, but if and when he does, Simmons is going to take the Chiefs by storm over the next four seasons.
