The Player Who Could Give the Chiefs' Offense a Boost
The Kansas City Chiefs are a talented bunch, but they need more than just their mainstays to make an impact this upcoming season.
Kansas City is one of the deepest teams in the league. They need everyone to do their part this season for it to be a success.
Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com believes Xavier Worthy's development could help propel the Chiefs this upcoming season. He ranked Worthy as one of the top three young players who have the potential to benefit their respective teams greatly.
"Yes, the Chiefs must fix their offensive line problems, with left tackle being a major priority. They also need to see Worthy, their first-round pick in the 2024 draft, continue the development he displayed throughout last year and into the postseason. We still don't know whether or not Rashee Rice will serve a suspension because of his involvement in a car crash in Dallas last spring. Rice also is returning from a major knee surgery, and the Chiefs' third receiver, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, has a history of dealing with injuries (he missed 14 games last year with a shoulder/collarbone injury),"
Chadiha said.
"Worthy was the player who emerged when those setbacks occurred, and there likely will be stretches when he’s the top receiving option this fall (especially with star tight end Travis Kelce turning 36 in October). Worthy proved that he was more than a speedster who could stretch defenses, as head coach Andy Reid put more responsibilities on him with each passing week. He finished the season with 59 receptions, 638 yards, and six touchdowns, but his postseason contributions were far more notable. He led the team with six receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in an AFC championship win over Buffalo."
Chadiha noted that while there were few positives in the Chiefs' lopsided loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Worthy played well when called upon, albeit primarily after the game was already out of hand.
"He also was one of the few positives in a 40-22 loss to Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIX, as he finished with eight catches for 157 yards and two scores, most of which came in garbage time. Those efforts indicated how much Worthy grew over the season and how high his ceiling could be moving forward. Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have had little success at returning that offense to its more explosive ways over the last two years. The emergence of Worthy would help that cause immensely,"
Chadiha said.
