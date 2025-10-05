Chiefs Receive Troubling Injury News Before Taking on Jaguars
Before the Kansas City Chiefs play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Monday night action, they received brutal news that wide receiver Xavier Worthy is once again questionable as reported by ESPN's NFL Insider Xavier Worthy.
"Chiefs announced WR Xavier Worthy is now questionable for Monday Night’s game due to a shoulder/ankle injury," reported Schefter in a tweet.
Worthy has been dealing with injury issues after a collision with Travis Kelce took Worthy out of the Chiefs season opener against the Chargers. Since then, Worthy has only played one game, hauling in five catches for 83 yards in a victorious effort against the Baltimore Ravens.
Worthy's absence has continued to plague winning efforts as without both Worthy and Rashee Rice, Patrick Mahomes has had to turn to other players with whom he hasn't had the same downfield chemistry with.
Diving Into What Happened
NFL Insider Cameron Wolfe gave a full account on the Worthy situation.
"I’m told Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy ankle was a little swollen getting off the plane today," tweeted Wolfe. "Chiefs put him on injury report as questionable as a precaution for now & will see how he feels tomorrow. Worthy was a full practice participant all week ahead of Monday game vs. Jaguars."
Matt Nagy on Worthy
Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke on Worthy's peformance against the Ravens earlier in the week.
“Just the ability to, I think, bring back that energy that maybe was missing a little bit, which is natural. But the confidence, the energy. He was happy when he just ran out on the field in warmups; you could just see the big smile. He felt like a little kid being able to get out there and do what he loves. And that's contagious. It's contagious to everybody.
“You get him some early touches, first play of the game, even though it went for 1 yard plus a penalty; he got hit. And I think that's important. It went on the rest of the game. And we want to keep that going.”
Nagy would go on to credit Worthy and his speed as the factor that helps open up the offense.
“I think it did. And I think we knew that going into it. Again, we felt that going into Brazil that first game; we thought it was going to be similar to that, and then three plays later, you lose that. But that's football. You got to bounce through that.
“That's a weapon that Coach Reid and Brett Veach brought in, and so we you want to be able to have those tools. And what's going on right now in that room, in the locker room, it's organically turning into just a bunch of guys that are playing fast. They're confident, they're happy, they're having fun, and that's contagious.
“And so the more of that you can have, the better. That's where we're at. But now the biggest challenge is we got to be able to stack it. We can't let what happened, and think it's just going to happen against a phenomenal defense this weekend. We got to do it again and just continue to keep stacking those.”
