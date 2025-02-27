Analyst Says Pride Will Bring Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Back in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history by becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls.
The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was their worst game of the 2024 NFL season. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
Now the Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason, the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to come back to the Super Bowl next season.
The Chiefs will need to address the offensive line and resign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to them.
The biggest decision that the Chiefs and Chiefs Kingdom are waiting for is whether Travis Kelce is going to retire or if he wants to play another NFL season.
One sports analyst believes that Kelce will be back next season simply because of pride.
"I think he [Kelce] should [continue to play] because he is an all time great," said Host of First Take Stephen A. Smith. "He is a first ballot, future Hall of Famer."
"There is no question about that. And the way he went out, you know, only ten targets, six receptions in the AFC Championship game and the Super Bowl combined for just 58 yards without a touchdown."
"Even when they were getting romped by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, on three separate occasions, he was assigned to help block Josh Sweat."
"It did not end up very well, Sweat ended up recording two and a half sacks. Overall, it was not a way that for somebody that great to go out."
"So for me, I know he said he had 10 surgeries, he was thinking about retiring and stuff like that. I am hoping he comes back."
"The kind of pride he has, if you go out, you do not want to go out like that. I hope he is coming back, I hope that is true."
The Chiefs gave Kelce until mid March to make his decision if he is going to come back in 2025.
