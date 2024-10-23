Andy Reid on Pending DeAndre Hopkins Trade: 'I Know Nothing'
Best known for his reputation as an offensive guru, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did something unique on Wednesday: he played defense.
With a regularly scheduled press conference that began at approximately 11:50 a.m. CT, Reid took to the lectern while the NFL world knew that the Chiefs were in the process of acquiring Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. However, with the move still not official at the time of Reid's availability, Kansas City's head coach deflected questions about the veteran wideout while the move was technically still in progress.
"[General manager Brett] Veach is dealing with all that, so... I'm hush on that," Reid said when asked about Hopkins for the first time.
Later, Reid doubled-down with even fewer words when Adam Teicher of ESPN asked Reid if he could confirm that Hopkins was not at the Chiefs' facilities and would not be practicing on Wednesday.
"I know nothing," Reid said, holding a deadpan stare.
Shortly before Reid spoke to the media, Ian Rapoport posted on Twitter/X that the deal was done but that there were a few logistical elements to be finalized before the deal is officially complete.
"The deal is now done," Rapoport wrote. "The #Titans will pay about half of Hopkins' salary. It may take some time, because Hopkins will have to sign a new contract with the #Titans -- then he'll be traded to the #Chiefs."
Earlier Wednesday morning, James Palmer wrote that the Chiefs were planning to "get DeAndre Hopkins going as soon as he lands in KC today" with the goal of having him ready to play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
"They'll know by the end of the week exactly what he can do," Palmer continued. "It's going to be hard to do I'm told, but that's what they're planning."