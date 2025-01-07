Chiefs Cut LB Blake Lynch from Practice Squad, Reunite with WR Montrell Washington
With the 2024-25 regular season in the rearview mirror, postseason teams are still making moves on the fringes to boost their organizational depth ahead of the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different, as general manager Brett Veach's latest set of moves shows that no transaction is too small judging from a weekly scope.
Per the NFL's daily transaction wire and personnel notice, Kansas City has terminated the practice squad contract of linebacker Blake Lynch. In his place, the reigning Super Bowl champions have reunited with wide receiver Montrell Washington on a practice squad basis.
Lynch, 27, was signed to the practice squad prior to Week 18's game against the Denver Broncos. The former Minnesota Vikings standout ended up playing a big role in the Sunday loss, logging 25 defensive snaps with another 22 (96%) on special teams. Lynch was the Chiefs' highest-graded player from the contest according to Pro Football Focus, which served as another example of his short-term value being immense. Barring a reunion on a futures contract, though, it appears that his time with the club has reached its end.
It's no surprise that Washington, who was cut in order to make room for Lynch in the first place, found his way back to Kansas City. The former fifth-round pick played 39 combined snaps a season ago, bringing back eight punts for 61 yards and adding a 20-yard kickoff return as well. He was active for just one game this year, making his season debut in Week 8's win over the Las Vegas Raiders and returning one kickoff for 14 yards.
Given how big of a fan special teams coordinator Dave Toub is of Washington, it makes sense for him to make his return to the team. Additionally, any experience in the system on offense is a bonus. With Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore done for the year and Mecole Hardman not yet activated from injured reserve, depth remains paramount. Head coach Andy Reid said "there's a chance" Hardman is back for the playoffs, but it's hard to count on that until it happens.
In all likelihood, Washington will serve as an insurance policy at the end of the roster. With Lynch eating up some snaps in Week 18, his purpose was served and the Chiefs can continue fine-tuning their practice squad for the final stretch.