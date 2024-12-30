Kansas City Chiefs Add to LB Depth with Blake Lynch Signing – Report
While the 2024-25 NFL regular season is slowly coming to a close, the Kansas City Chiefs' activity on the open market is doing anything but that. Not only are the reigning Super Bowl champions hard at work considering prospects for reserve/future contracts, but they also have the flexibility to add to their internal talent pool ahead of Week 18's game against the Denver Broncos.
The latter seems to be what general manager Brett Veach is doing this week. Per an announcement from his representation at Elite Loyalty Sports, linebacker Blake Lynch has signed a contract with Kansas City. Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 adds that the move is an active roster pickup, although the NFL's daily personnel notice has yet to confirm that.
Lynch, 27, entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. His most impactful season was the 2021 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings, which saw him set career-high marks in games played (16), tackles (35), sacks (2) and more. The former Baylor standout amassed 134 tackles (14 for loss), six sacks and three interceptions in four years with the Bears.
Since then, Lynch has bounced around the league and made stops with the Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders. Vegas released him on November 19, paving the way for him to find a new team by the end of the year.
After Jack Cochrane recently suffered an ankle fracture, the Chiefs' linebacker rotation in Christmas Day's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was once again headlined by Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill and Leo Chenal. Behind them, UDFA rookie Swayze Bozeman logged seven snaps on defense and 18 on special teams and Cam Jones had six defensive snaps and matched Bozeman with 18 special teams reps. Those five players appear to be the club's top options to date but Lynch, listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, can now be added to the mix.
It never hurts to have depth, especially as a team pushing for its third title in a row.