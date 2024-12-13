Injury Report: Andy Reid Noncommittal on Chiefs' Left Tackle Starter vs. Browns
After weeks of shuffling and retooling, the Kansas City Chiefs' left tackle situation has hit another bump in the road.
Veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries made his Chiefs debut last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, but a late-game hamstring injury forced Humphries to an early exit. Humphries did not practice for the Chiefs this week, but head coach Andy Reid wouldn't rule Humphries out on Friday afternoon.
"As far as guys that didn't practice today, D.J. did not practice today," Reid said. "We'll just keep on with this thing and see where we end up by Sunday. But the other guys worked in and did a nice job, kind of had a little rotation going there, we'll just see where we end up."
With Humphries unlikely to play after a week without practice, who will start for the Chiefs at left tackle on Sunday against Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns? If Humphries can't go, the Chiefs' two most probable options would be to start second-year tackle Wanya Morris, who was benched for Humphries to start last week, or veteran left guard Joe Thuney, who would likely introduce backup lineman Mike Caliendo to the starting lineup in Thuney's vacated left guard position. On Friday, Reid stayed vague regarding Kansas City's most likely starter for Sunday's game.
"Yeah, just kind of seeing where we're at with it," Reid said. "We rotated guys in there, so we'll see what the end result is here."
On Thursday, Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck discussed KC's left tackle issues and was asked how he felt Morris handled his benching, quickly followed by the need for him to return to action against LA.
"I thought he handled that whole situation like a pro," Heck said. "From the moment we talked to him about what our plans were, what our intentions were, he approached it the right way, went out, and knows as a young player, he's continuing to work, as we all are, to get better. I thought he did that. And then when he was called on — I mean, you've got to be ready, things happen, and he was. He stepped in, and I thought he did a good job."
Late in KC's narrow Week 13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Morris was benched for Thuney, who finished the game at left tackle. After the game, Patrick Mahomes discussed his trust in whoever is protecting his blind side.
"Whoever's out there, I trust those guys to go out there and make it happen," Mahomes said. "I've seen those guys play, and they've played at high levels, and so, the coaches made a move, and I thought the guys went in there and did a good job. I've got to trust it — I think there was times I didn't trust it there on that last drive, and if I can trust it and maybe make some of those throws, then we're not in the situation we were in at the end of the game."
Latest on Hollywood Brown, Harrison Butker's returns
The Chiefs also officially opened the 21-day practice windows for wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and kicker Harrison Butker on Friday, though Reid said Brown would not suit up against Cleveland.
Regarding Butker's chances to play in Cleveland, Reid said he was "hesitant to say anything" but that "there's a chance" he could return on Sunday.