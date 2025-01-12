Chiefs News: Mike Borgonzi Interviewing with Titans for GM Job on Sunday
As the month of January rolls on, NFL franchises are spending more and more time getting to know prospective candidates for job openings around the sport. Several members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization are in the running to fill vacancies, whether it be in the coaching or front office ranks.
Assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi is among those names, and his star continues to shine bright as the offseason begins for non-playoff teams. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the veteran executive will interview with the Tennessee Titans for their general manager job on Sunday.
This is the second confirmed interview for Borgonzi, as the New York Jets requested and were granted one earlier in the week. With that meeting complete, Brett Veach's right-hand man now moves on to his second interview with an AFC club in the span of a handful of days. Reports from Wednesday indicated Tennessee's initial interest.
Borgonzi, who's finishing up year No. 16 with the Chiefs, has seen and done just about everything a general manager candidate can. He's more than qualified for a role, having a multifaceted experience in scouting scout and recently working alongside Veach on endeavors such as free agency, trades and the NFL Draft. He's been the team's assistant general manager since 2021, giving him multiple years of background for such a role.
Should Borgonzi get offered and accept a position, it would be far from the first time a key member of Veach's staff departed. In January of 2022, Ryan Poles left for the Chicago Bears' general manager job. Last winter, Bradnt Tilis joined the Carolina Panthers as their executive vice president of football operations after interviewing weeks beforehand.
Keep an eye on Borgonzi's name, as well as offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's, as the hiring process continues. While there's a finite number of chairs available, each of them has a case for earning a seat at the table.