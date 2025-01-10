Steve Spagnuolo to Interview for Three Head Coaching Positions on Friday – Reports
Without a game to play in the wild-card round of the 2025 NFL playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs have some extra time to rest up and prepare for what's ahead. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is making the most of the bye week, as he'll speak with multiple teams about potential job openings.
Per numerous reports, Friday will see Spagnuolo knock out his virtual interviews with the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars for their respective head coaching vacancies. It's been a busy week for Spagnuolo, which comes just a handful of days after he confirmed his interest in getting another opportunity to be a head coach.
"I mean, I'll deal with that later," Spagnuolo said prior to Week 18. "Listen, yeah, the answer is yes, but right now, it's all about Denver. I hadn't even thought about that road until you just mentioned it. I'll let all of that take care of itself."
The esteemed defensive coordinator has served 52 games in that head coaching role, albeit in less-than-stellar situations with the Los Angeles Rams (then the St. Louis Rams) and New York Giants in the past. Despite his own players and other executives alike campaigning for him to get offered a job, this is the first offseason in a while to see Spagnuolo garner serious consideration.
On Wednesday, reports revealed that the Jets and Raiders had put in formal requests to interview Spagnuolo. Just a day later, the Jaguars announced that they followed suit. Three of the AFC's 16 clubs seem interested in acquiring Spagnuolo, which head coach Andy Reid thinks is wise.
Speaking to the media on Friday, Reid backed Spagnuolo and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as legitimate candidates.
"You know this from what I've said before: I think both of them deserve an opportunity again to be head coaches," Reid said. "They're obviously getting some play here, so other people recognize that, too. We'll just see where it goes. I know they're focused on taking care of business now here and then looking at these other things this week, and then that stops after this week."
With Nagy having already completed an interview and assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi having numerous requests, Spagnuolo is yet another member of the Chiefs to generate some buzz in January.