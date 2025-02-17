Chiefs Predicted to Take Defensive Star in Recent Mock Draft
Walter Nolen has arguable the deepest floor and the highest ceiling of any defensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft. Nolen's development as a player was harmed due to dysfunction at Texas A&M during the end of Jimbo Fisher's tenure and his one year at Ole Miss was supposed to be Nolen's breakout year and while the player did excel, we were robbed of seeing Nolen play in the College Football Playoffs because Lane Kiffin skipped the class that teaches coaches in the SEC how to beat Kentucky.
With that being said, Nolen is insanely talented, insanely gifted and possess the length and moves to become an elite pass rusher from the interior defensive line. Considering the age of Chris Jones, the amount of losses the Chiefs are expected to incur from their defensive line room and the potential of Nolen in Steve Spagnuolo's scheme, Pro Football Network predicts the Chiefs will spend their 31st overall selection on the big man in Oxford, Mississippi.
"The Chiefs were exposed in the trenches on both sides of the ball in Super Bowl 59, and they are set for a potential exodus on their defensive line this offseason. It would not surprise me if they trade dup to secure a top-tier left tackle on draft day after the woes of that position. If not, then a dominant partner for Chris Jones is the next best thing. Wrote PFN's Ben Rolfe. Walter Nolen is a high-upside talent with flashes of dominance, but he struggles with consistency. He’s a disruptive force at his best, overwhelming quarterbacks and ball carriers. However, he can also disappear for stretches, seemingly reacting a step too slowly. Playing next to Jones should help free him up to be at his best in one-on-ones, while learning from a true star at the position."
If Nolen is available at 31, he is the right player to take if the Chiefs are going to select a player with the 31st overall pick. He's a scheme fit, he has the talent and he has the film. Perhaps he could also be the key in unlocking Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
