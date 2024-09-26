Chiefs Week 4 Injury News: DE Mike Danna Misses Thursday's Practice
The Kansas City Chiefs are days away from taking the field against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the team has one new injury situation to keep an eye on as the week continues to unfold.
Per numerous reports, defensive end Mike Danna wasn't spotted during the open viewing portion of Thursday's practice. The veteran pass rusher wasn't on the injury report to kick off the week on Wednesday. On Kansas City's updated injury report following Thursday's work, though, Danna was listed as a non-participant with a calf injury. Here's the rest of the injury report:
- LB Nick Bolton (back): FP
- DT Derrick Nnadi (triceps): FP
- WR Rashee Rice (ankle): FP
- CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder): FP
- S Chamarri Conner (heel): FP
Prior to this week, the last time Danna appeared on the Chiefs' injury report was Week 2. His designation was a quad ailment, although he managed to be a full participant in all three practices that week. The former fifth-round pick has been mostly durable throughout his tenure with the team, appearing in 62 regular-season games and 13 playoff contests for Kansas City over the years.
Danna, usually a very reliable player in terms of performance, has struggled to begin the 2024-25 campaign. He has 12 tackles and half a sack in three games, as well as two quarterback hits, but advanced stats don't love his production.
Danna's Pro Football Focus composite grade of 60.8 is the lowest of his career, and his 54 pass rush grade is his worst since 2020. Despite facing a low double-team rate in 2024, his pass rush win rate is charted by ESPN as the lowest among all qualified edge rushers.
Could a nagging injury be partially to blame for Danna's struggles thus far? It's worth considering. Either way, he remains a critical role player along the Chiefs' front four and is a trusted veteran leader opposite George Karlaftis.
With 2023 first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah not taking a leap yet and Charles Omenihu still on the physically unable to perform list, the reigning champs will need all the help they can get from Danna.