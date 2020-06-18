Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt Speaks for First Time Following Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu's Statements

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has made his first public statement following Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu and Andy Reid's support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hunt discussed the leadership shown in Mahomes an Mathieu's statements and actions in recent weeks when he appeared on the Chiefs' watch party for a re-watch of Super Bowl LIV. Here's what Hunt had to say:

"Well, I think we all know what great leaders the two of them are, and that's both on the field and off. And it's been so great to see the two of them out front here over the last couple of weeks as our country faces some very difficult challenges. We've got a chance to really make a difference now, to really make some progress on racism. And guys like Patrick and Tyrann are leading their teammates, and hopefully the Kansas City Chiefs as an organization will be able to have a big impact as a result."

This is the first time that Hunt has spoken since the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests that have swept across the country, including Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu appeared in a Black Lives Matter video with Michael Thomas and several other Black NFL Stars and addressed their involvement in a press conference with the media last week. Head Coach Andy Reid also expressed his support for Mahomes, Mathieu and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We're sitting here with this push on Black Lives Matter, and absolutely they matter, man. I think it's a beautiful thing," Reid said. "I'm in complete support with them. I believe in communication. I believe in what my parents taught me about, at times like this, you have large ears. You sit and you listen and you learn and you become better. And so that's where I'm at. I appreciate Patrick and Tyrann for what they did and standing up and making a statement that allows all of us to be in a better place, where love is first and we can surround all of ourselves with great people, and most of all respect people that we come in contact with."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Tyrann Mathieu Teaches His Kids

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has taken the steps to prepare his children for positive interactions with others.

Joe Andrews

Dr. Anthony Fauci Can't See Football in 2020 'Unless Players Are Essentially in a Bubble'

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that "unless players are essentially in a bubble," the NFL is in serious danger of not kicking off in 2020.

Joshua Brisco

Could Colin Kaepernick End Up in the AFC West?

As the NFL has changed its tone about protests and athlete activism, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has returned to the headlines. Could he spend 2020 in the AFC West?

Joshua Brisco

Mizzou Football Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz Shouts Out Andy Reid with His Wardrobe

In his Wednesday video conference with reporters, Missouri Football Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz gave a shout-out to Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid with his wardrobe.

Joshua Brisco

How Much Money Does Andy Reid Make?

How much money does Andy Reid make as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs? Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has an estimate of Reid's annual salary.

Joshua Brisco

by

Footballfan55

The Thrilling Past and Exciting Future of Kansas City Sports

From the Kansas City Chiefs to the Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City, the KC area has had plenty to cheer for in recent years.

Sam Hays

Chiefs to Recognize Juneteenth as Team Holiday

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Twitter that the team will be observing Juneteenth, Friday, June 19th, as a team holiday. This announcement comes after Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu and Andy Reid spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Joshua Brisco

Staying Quiet isn't an Option for Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu is voicing his thoughts on social injustice differently than he did when Colin Kaepernick and others knelt during the national anthem four years ago.

Joe Andrews

by

Footballfan55

The Chiefs Are Too Important To Be Just Another Distraction

Kansas City Chiefs players like Patrick Mahomes are going to use the power of their status to call for social and political change. Fans wanting a distraction from reality will have to look elsewhere.

jacobharris

The Chiefs And Their Record-Setting Dominance Over The AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs and their domination over AFC West division opponents Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor Witt