Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has made his first public statement following Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu and Andy Reid's support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hunt discussed the leadership shown in Mahomes an Mathieu's statements and actions in recent weeks when he appeared on the Chiefs' watch party for a re-watch of Super Bowl LIV. Here's what Hunt had to say:

"Well, I think we all know what great leaders the two of them are, and that's both on the field and off. And it's been so great to see the two of them out front here over the last couple of weeks as our country faces some very difficult challenges. We've got a chance to really make a difference now, to really make some progress on racism. And guys like Patrick and Tyrann are leading their teammates, and hopefully the Kansas City Chiefs as an organization will be able to have a big impact as a result."

This is the first time that Hunt has spoken since the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests that have swept across the country, including Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu appeared in a Black Lives Matter video with Michael Thomas and several other Black NFL Stars and addressed their involvement in a press conference with the media last week. Head Coach Andy Reid also expressed his support for Mahomes, Mathieu and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We're sitting here with this push on Black Lives Matter, and absolutely they matter, man. I think it's a beautiful thing," Reid said. "I'm in complete support with them. I believe in communication. I believe in what my parents taught me about, at times like this, you have large ears. You sit and you listen and you learn and you become better. And so that's where I'm at. I appreciate Patrick and Tyrann for what they did and standing up and making a statement that allows all of us to be in a better place, where love is first and we can surround all of ourselves with great people, and most of all respect people that we come in contact with."