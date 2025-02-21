How the Chiefs Can Improve Upon a Weakness Early in the Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs have arguably the best quarterback in the National Football League and one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. However, they have lost two Super Bowls by failing to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes adequately.
While Mahomes has taken an admirable approach and placed the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss on himself, most would agree the Chiefs have a good shot of winning almost any game if they can protect Mahomes well enough.
Football games are won on the offensive and defensive lines. An already shaky offensive line will likely sustain a massive loss if veteran guard Trey Smith leaves this summer in free agency. Smith's potential departure only adds to the Chiefs' need to solidify their offensive line.
Smith is arguably the team's top offensive lineman and undoubtedly one of the best offensive linemen available in free agency this offseason. Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently released his seven-round mock draft for every team in the NFL. He believes the Chiefs will address their defensive line in the first round and their offensive line in the second round by drafting guard Tate Ratledge from Georgia.
"Assuming that the Chiefs cannot bring back the highly effective Trey Smith this offseason, they need a new option to partner Joe Thuney and Creed Humphrey on the interior of the offensive line. Tate Ratledge would potentially fit that mold as a powerful blocker who is also known for his mobility," Rolfe said.
"The big plus for Ratledge is that he is a fully developed option with starting experience. Therefore, he could be a plug-and-play option to replace Smith without too much of a drop-off in performance in either the pass or run game."
Ratledge was one of Georgia's most dependable offensive linemen and would be a solid addition to the Chiefs' offensive line. Still, Kansas City should find even more offensive linemen to surround Ratledge and Mahomes with to ensure the line can withstand the rigors of another deep playoff run. Teams around the league will do all they can to replicate what the Philadelphia Eagles did the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and the Chiefs must prepare themselves for what is to come.
