The Chiefs' Most Intriguing Free Agent Option This Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a humbling Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which is sure to light a fire under a front office and football team that is not used to being on the wrong end of such a defeat.
The Chiefs' loss to the Eagles exposed many of the team's flaws, which were overlooked during their 15-2 regular-season campaign. Now, Kansas City must look hard at what changes need to be made and make those corrections.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently released predictions for pending offseason moves that he believes can help improve each team this offseason. "After losing in Super Bowl 59, the Kansas City Chiefs will feel like they’re in for a long offseason. They have two glaring offensive line needs: left tackle and right guard if Trey Smith leaves. However, they may look to fill both of those needs through the draft and focus elsewhere in free agency," Rolfe said.
"That still leaves a few options, but the most intriguing is at wide receiver. In Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs have two starting wide receivers. However, they could do with a reliable veteran option to complement them, especially if Travis Kelce decides to retire.
"Of the free agent options available this offseason at wide receiver, Keenan Allen is the most intriguing fit for the Chiefs. The Chiefs may well consider Chris Godwin, but his contract will likely be close to double that of Allen in AAV, making it tough to fill the defensive line’s needs. The biggest question mark with Allen is whether he would feel comfortable playing for the Chiefs, given the rivalry between the Chiefs and his former team in Los Angeles.
Rolfe noted that the Chiefs still have many other options of players they can add at different positions that would greatly help improve their roster this offseason. Although the Chiefs undoubtedly need to improve their offensive line and other positions on that side of the ball, they also have different needs that must be addressed. "Other potential free agent signings: Darius Slayton, Teair Tart, Jarran Reed, Chase Young, Dante Fowler Jr., and Bobby Wagner," Rolfe said.
