Chiefs Camp Injury Report: Louis Rees-Zammit Sidelined in Penultimate Practice
The Kansas City Chiefs are shorthanded in the second-to-last practice of training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. The team's sidelined players on Wednesday mirror Tuesday's injury report, with two noteworthy changes.
Defensive tackle Chris Jones (shoulder), defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee - PUP), wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (sternoclavicular) and offensive lineman McKade Mettauer (MCL) aren't practicing again on Wednesday, while linebacker Nick Bolton and safety Justin Reid continue to participate in padded practices as they return from their respective injuries. Offensive tackle Wanya Morris didn't suit up on Wednesday after practicing on Tuesday as he recovers from a bone bruise. Wednesday's surprise absence comes from a much-discussed player who certainly would like to see the field in the Chiefs' upcoming second preseason game.
Former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit went down the hill without his pads or helmet, as captured by Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41. Rees-Zammit did not receive an injury designation after Tuesday's practice, leaving the cause for today's absence unknown. Rees-Zammit played nine offensive snaps in the Chiefs' first preseason game, and while he currently seems to be on the wrong side of the 53-man roster bubble, he'll need to keep getting reps to continue to become more comfortable on a football field.
After the Chiefs' preseason debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jordan Foote of Kansas City Chiefs On SI wrote about winners and losers from KC's first preseason action, naming Rees-Zammit one of the losers in Saturday's game, for understandable reasons.
"In complete fairness, this was Rees-Zammit's very first NFL game," Foote noted. "It's totally expected for him to look a bit out of place and reflect a player who's still early in his development. With that said, he lacked decisiveness and burst on offense and finished with one yard on two carries. Rees-Zammit's special teams versatility remains a plus but if he's going to make the roster as a rookie, he'll need a much better showing against the Detroit Lions this weekend."
Rees-Zammit remains a fascinating story and an alluring prospect, and I'd even argue that his second carry looked noticeably better than his first. He projects as a surefire practice squad candidate, and that's still an achievement for a man who has played just a handful of snaps of organized football. However, both short-term and long-term, it would be disappointing for him to be sidelined for the Chiefs' second or third preseason games when he could continue to get more work at the NFL level. Wednesday's absence could be minor or precautionary, but the Welshman certainly knows that every rep is valuable for his young football career.