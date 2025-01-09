Kansas City Chiefs 2025 Season Opponents: Top-Tier Teams Scheduled for KC
Though the NFL schedule won't be released until later in the year, the Kansas City Chiefs officially know who they'll play in the 2025 NFL season.
The Chiefs will host a star-studded cast of teams at Arrowhead Stadium in 2025, as Kansas City is set to play home games against the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions.
On the road, the Chiefs will play the Broncos, Raiders and Chargers in addition to the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills.
There's no mystery about how the Chiefs' opponents were determined. Here's how the NFL explains the matchup rotation, according to a press release from the league:
- Home and away against its three division opponents (six games).
- The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating, three-year cycle (four games).
- The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating, four-year cycle (four games).
- Two intraconference opponents based on the prior year’s standings (two games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.
- One interconference opponent based on the prior year’s standings on a rotating four-year cycle (one game). These games match a first-place team from one division against a first-place team in an opposite-conference division that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in each division are matched in the same way each year. The home conference for this game will rotate.
Ultimately, this means the Chiefs will play their divisional opponents twice, the entire AFC South and the entire NFC East, first-place teams from the other two AFC divisions (Bills and Ravens) and one NFC first-place team (Lions).
Since the Chiefs will play a first-place schedule in addition to the AFC West, AFC South and NFC East, Kansas City will play 10 games against 2024 playoff teams in 2025, with seven of those games set to be played as a home game. It's worth noting that, with nine home games and eight road games on the schedule, a potential international showdown would come as one of the Chiefs' home contests.