The Chiefs Get Bad News With Recent Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of free agents and the reality is, they won't be able to keep all of them. While several players would love to play for head coach Andy Reid, especially given the success the franchise has had in recent years.
That being said, several analysts have taken to social media to predict where certain free agents would best fit. Unfortunately for Chief fans, several players could be on there way out of Kansas City, as defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton has found his way on a predicted landing spot list.
According to CBS Sports' Jared Dubin, Wharton will likely be hitting the road as another National Football League franchise, in this instance the San Fransisco 49ers, could easily sweep him up to better their defense.
"Javon Hargrave is probably going to be a cap casualty, so the Niners are going to need some help on the defensive interior as well. In an ideal world they would get someone who has been a more consistent pass rusher during their career, but Wharton is coming off career highs in sacks and quarterback hits, and he's heading into his prime. Give him more snaps, and maybe he can be even better," Dubin wrote.
Such as Dubin wrote, Wharton is coming off of his best year since breaking into the league in 2020. Wharton was an undrafted free agent that the Chiefs have been able to turn into a very good defender. Over his now five year career, Wharton has been a tank as each season rolls into the next.
Last season, Wharton played in 17 games and collected 29 total tackles, which ties a career high, 18 solo tackles (career high), and 6.5 sacks. In his first four seasons, Wharton was averaging 1.7 quarterback sacks per year. After the explosiveness in 2024, he now averages 2.7 per year.
Still young, going into his age 27 season, Wharton will easily be on several franchise's radar once free agency opens. If the prediction that Dubin made were to come true, the Chiefs would be able to find some peace knowing he wouldn't hurt them as if he were going to a divisional rival.
What the Chiefs need to make sure they do this offseason is find ways to keep their defense within the Top 15 in the league, especially since they still have a large target on their back.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.