Chiefs Might Have Found Hidden Gem in Chamarri Conner
The Kansas City Chiefs defense was among the Top 10 in average yards allowed per game, where they ranked ninth. As the Chiefs defense continues to get stronger for the 2025 campaign, one player that has flown under the radar has been Chamarri Conner.
Conner was drafted by the Chiefs franchise in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech and put up impressive numbers in his secon campaign in the National Football League. The 24, soon to be 25, year old could be a massive part of the Kansas City defense for the recent future.
In Conner's rookie campaign, he competed in a full season while putting up 36 total tackles, with 31 of them being solos while also dropping one interception, one pass defended, and two stuffs. His second season though was the breakout that not enough people are talking about.
In 2024, Conner played in two less games due to an injury, but the injury did not stop him from providing for the defense. In 15 games played, Conner set a new career high in total tackles with 77, solo tackles with 58, recorded his first career quarterback sack, bringing in two interceptions and four passes defended.
While Conner missed two games in the regular season due to injury, the safety made sure he showed up for the playoffs to get the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl. In his three playoff games, Conner had 20 total tackles, forcing one fumble and earned five stuffs. Obviously his individual performance was strong, but it wasn't enough.
Pairing Conner with offseason additions in free agency could be what the Chiefs need to get their way back to the top of the AFC West and into the playoffs. NFL fans, especially Chief fans, should keep a close eye on the production Conner has in 2025, he could easily be on the verge of breaking out.
The production for Conner should shock no one. Throughout his time at Virginia Tech, Conner collected 315 collegiate career tackles, in 61 games played. Already through 32 NFL career games, Conner could easily top his college numbers in the same timeline if he stays consistent in Kansas City.
