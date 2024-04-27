Kansas City Chiefs Trade Up One Spot, Select BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia with No. 63 Overall Pick
With the No. 63 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, trading up one pick to land a new potential long-term solution for protecting Patrick Mahomes' blindside.
The Chiefs sent picks No. 64 and 173 (a fifth-round pick) to the San Francisco 49ers for No. 63 and 211 (a sixth-round pick) to secure Suamataia, a sign that KC likely believed other teams were interested in moving up with San Francisco to take Suamataia before the Chiefs' original pick.
Suamataia played 687 snaps at right tackle in 2022 before playing 644 snaps at left tackle in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus. He now joins second-year third-round pick Wanya Morris at left tackle, while Jawaan Taylor enters his second year as KC's right tackle after signing with the Chiefs before the 2023 season.
What does Kingsley Suamataia bring to the Chiefs?
Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report on SI.com selected
Suamataia in his final predictive mock draft, but a round earlier, taking
Suamataia at No. 32 overall. Here's what Foote had to say about Suamataia's fit with Kansas City:
"Suamataia has been mocked to the Chiefs a lot recently, and for good reason," Foote wrote on Thursday. "He's an athletic tackle with the requisite size to play in Kansas City. He also has experience on the left side of the line and is just 21 years old. Suamataia will have some growing pains early in his NFL career, but his upside is tremendous and he'd push Wanya Morris for a starting job in 2024. Beyond that, if he can improve his consistency with footwork and hand placement, the Chiefs may have a decade-long solution at the position."
Arrowhead Report's Zack Eisen also took a closer look at Suamataia's fit as compared to the rest of the offensive tackle class.
"He has an NFL-ready frame with the necessary strength, size and athleticism to play on day one," Eisen wrote. "He will likely need to refine his technique, which offensive line coach Andy Heck has been great with in the past."