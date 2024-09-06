Ravens LB Roquan Smith Warns Chiefs TE: 'Watch Himself'
The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs game came down to one final play, but everything before that was equally as exciting, and brought just as much drama as the final out of bounds touchdown pass by Isaiah Likely.
One moment where things nearly became chippy was when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran toward the sideline and out of bounds. As he crossed the white line, Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith met him, and with hands on his shoulder pads, many on the Kansas City sideline thought it was a late hit. Smith didn't, and tried to deescalte the scene as quickly as possible, with the referees in agreement, not throwing a flag.
As he left the sideline, though, Smith said Chiefs tight end Peyton Hendershot shoved him from behind. And while he didn't do anything in-game, he sent a warning shot to the Kansas City tight end after the game.
"Whoever 88 is, I don't know who he is, but he better watch himself," Smith said after the game. "Whoever number 88 is. I have no idea who he is, but I'll see him when I see him."
Smith said the no call by the refs during the play was the right move, claiming Mahomes flopped after the contact was made. Tensions rose for a quick moment, but nothing serious started between the two teams.
With Smith and the rest of the Ravens players claiming they'll see the Chiefs again this season, hinting at a rematch in the postseason, there could be some tension between Smith and Hendershot. Depending on what that situation turns into, it could be a hostile environment at either stadium if these two teams meet again, especially if it's another AFC Championship fight with two one-score games deciding the last two outcomes.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!