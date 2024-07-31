Nick Bolton Leaves Chiefs Practice with Apparent Arm Injury, Carted Up Hill
The Kansas City Chiefs started Wednesday's training camp practice with the return of several key contributors. Throughout the day, however, several members of the team were carted up the hill due to new injuries, including linebacker Nick Bolton.
Reports from Chiefs camp at Missouri Western State University varied somewhat following Bolton's injury, with some reporters indicating that Bolton suffered an elbow injury, while others suspected Bolton's forearm.
Nate Taylor of The Athletic posted his view of the situation on Twitter/X.
"In the long-drive team period, Nick Bolton appeared to injure his left arm," Taylor wrote. He’s being attended to by trainers. Last year, Bolton said he played through injuries to his left wrist & left elbow."
Bolton was then carted off while seated in the front passenger seat of the cart. Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star posted a video of Bolton's ride away from the practice fields.
Bolton, a 2021 second-round pick, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and recently discussed his mindset regarding a potential contract extension before or after this upcoming season.
"Honestly, no, I don't want to talk extension before training camp," Bolton said in June. "We have one goal in mind right now, and that’s being the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row. That’s our mindset. I’ll let my contract handle itself after our season. I want to just go out there and play the best football I can play. I’m hoping at the end of the year, we can say we’re the first team ever to win three in a row."