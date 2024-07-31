Arrowhead Report

Nick Bolton Leaves Chiefs Practice with Apparent Arm Injury, Carted Up Hill

Late in a practice full of injury-related exits, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton left practice with an apparent arm injury.

Joshua Brisco

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) walks from the locker room to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) walks from the locker room to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs started Wednesday's training camp practice with the return of several key contributors. Throughout the day, however, several members of the team were carted up the hill due to new injuries, including linebacker Nick Bolton.

Reports from Chiefs camp at Missouri Western State University varied somewhat following Bolton's injury, with some reporters indicating that Bolton suffered an elbow injury, while others suspected Bolton's forearm.

Nate Taylor of The Athletic posted his view of the situation on Twitter/X.

"In the long-drive team period, Nick Bolton appeared to injure his left arm," Taylor wrote. He’s being attended to by trainers. Last year, Bolton said he played through injuries to his left wrist & left elbow."

Bolton was then carted off while seated in the front passenger seat of the cart. Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star posted a video of Bolton's ride away from the practice fields.

Bolton, a 2021 second-round pick, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and recently discussed his mindset regarding a potential contract extension before or after this upcoming season.

"Honestly, no, I don't want to talk extension before training camp," Bolton said in June. "We have one goal in mind right now, and that’s being the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row. That’s our mindset. I’ll let my contract handle itself after our season. I want to just go out there and play the best football I can play. I’m hoping at the end of the year, we can say we’re the first team ever to win three in a row."

Read More: Kadarius Toney Leaves Camp Practice Following Hit, Four Chiefs Carted Up Hill on Wednesday

Published
Joshua Brisco

JOSHUA BRISCO

Joshua Brisco is the editor-in-chief and publisher of Arrowhead Report on SI.com, covering the Kansas City Chiefs. Follow @jbbrisco.

Home/News