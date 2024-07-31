Kadarius Toney Leaves Camp Practice Following Hit, Four Chiefs Carted Up Hill on Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney left training camp practice due to an injury on Wednesday, causing him to miss action for the first time this year in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Toney walked off the field to the injury tent under his own power before riding the injury cart up the hill, while sitting in the front of the cart, according Nate Taylor of The Athletic on Twitter/X.
"Kadarius Toney appeared to sustain a lower body injury here after a 1-on-1 repetition that ended with him leaping in the air for a downfield pass from Chris Oladokun," Taylor wrote. "Toney though was hit hard by DJ Miller while trying to catch the ball."
Todd Leabo of Sports Radio 810 WHB posted a video of Toney's ride up the hill, noting that it "looked like they were checking the lower part of his right leg."
Herbie Teope of The Associated Press described his view of the scene on Twitter/X:
"Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney gingerly walking to the medical tent with an athletic trainer," Teope wrote. "Toney spent a lot of time kneeling off to the side after absorbing a hit during team drills. Coach Andy Reid checked on Toney, head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder spent time with Toney."
Toney has taken on a variety of roles during training camp. As a wide receiver, Toney has frequently been seen with Patrick Mahomes and the first-team offense. He's also worked down the depth chart in various configurations, suffering his injury while going for a pass from the third-stringer, Oladokun. Toney has also worked with the Chiefs' running back group, a role he saw occasionally in 2023.
Reid discussed Toney's versatility and his running back reps earlier in camp.
“I think that’s one of his strengths is to be able to move him around," Reid said. "He had some positive snaps for us at running back last year and so I think he enjoys doing that. He’s pretty multi-faceted there with what he can do, and we’re going to try and utilize it to the best of his ability.”
Toney even threw a pass (actually, two passes) during a trick play in Monday's practice.
Three other injuries followed Toney's on Wednesday
Shortly after Toney's injury, offensive tackle Chu Godrick and tight end Izaiah Gathings also went to the injury tent before being carted up the hill, according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest. Later, offensive tackle McKade Mettauer was carted up the hill, according to PJ Green of FOX4.