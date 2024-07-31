Chris Jones, Hollywood Brown, Jaylen Watson Return to KC Chiefs Practice - Injury Report
After a day off in St. Joseph, Missouri, the Kansas City Chiefs returned to action on Wednesday with a long list of good news regarding several sidelined players.
Defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (illness) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) all returned to the field after missing Monday's practice. Cornerback Jaylen Watson, who started camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, was also spotted on the field with his helmet but without full pads, indicating that he passed his physical and has returned from the PUP list, even if his ramp-up to full-contact action begins without pads. Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen later confirmed that Watson has been activated off the PUP list.
Watson had surgery in March, when he revealed that he tore his labrum in Week 2 of the 2023 season.
"Surgery was a success I [tore] my labrum in week 2!!" Watson wrote on Twitter/X after having surgery. "Was given the option to get surgery or try to play the remainder of the season 5 months later 2x Super Bowl Champ!! A lot of discomfort a lot of pain this year but worth every moment 🎢"
With Watson's return on Wednesday and left guard Joe Thuney's return off the PUP list on Monday, the Chiefs' sidelined veterans are as follows:
- Wide receiver Justin Watson (foot)
- Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring)
- Safety Justin Reid (non-football injury/NFI)
- Defensive end B.J. Thompson (NFI)
- Defensive end Charles Omenihu (PUP)
- Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (PUP)
