Report: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown News Just Gets Better and Better for Chiefs
This week, the Kansas City Chiefs got a huge bit of news when wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was medically cleared to practice. It's been a long road to recovery for the veteran pass catcher following a sternoclavicular injury suffered in the preseason, but the latter half of the week saw him make a major step toward getting back on the field.
In fact, he's already practicing. Brown got some work in on Friday after his 21-day practice window was opened and he was designated to return from the injured reserve list. While he won't play this weekend against the Cleveland Browns, his regular-season debut might just happen sooner than originally thought.
In a Sunday morning edition of NFL Network's "NFL GameDay" program, league insider Ian Rapoport gave a fresh update on Brown's progress. According to Rapoport, the 27-year-old looked great during Friday's practice and has a shot to get back in the lineup next Saturday.
"We've talked a lot about receivers on this show," Rapoport said. "We've talked a lot about Hollywood Brown on this show – so much so [that] you'd think that he actually has played for the Chiefs, but he hasn't! Not yet, but that is coming. Hollywood Brown officially was cleared by his doctors. [He] spent Thursday in Colorado this week to receive that final clearance after SC joint surgery. He practiced on Friday and from my understanding, he was so quick [and] so impressive in practice that there is a possibility – a very real possibility – that Hollywood Brown makes his Chiefs debut not in Week 17 or 18, but this coming week."
Rapoport's positive progress report falls in line with head coach Andy Reid's message from Friday.
"He practiced today [and] did a nice job," Reid said of Brown. "He won't play this week, but it's nice to have him back out there and going. He got a lot of good work in today. You can tell he's been working, and the conditioning part wasn't a problem. Like I said, he took quite a few reps."
Consider this yet another report providing a positive outlook on Brown's recovery. The overwhelming sentiment has been that Christmas Day's Week 17 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers is a "target date" of sorts, but don't shut the door on Saturday's home outing against the Houston Texans.
In either event, Brown's return will give Patrick Mahomes another talented offensive weapon to throw to as the postseason approaches.