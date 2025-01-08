Two AFC Teams Request Interviews with Steve Spagnuolo for Head Coaching Vacancies
Could Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo leave Kansas City for another chance to be an NFL head coach? At least two teams are reportedly interested, including an AFC West rival.
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the New York Jets were the first team to request an interview with Spagnuolo this cycle. Minutes later, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Las Vegas Raiders are also seeking an interview with Spagnuolo.
"The Raiders are requesting an interview with Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for their head-coaching spot, per sources," Russini wrote.
Garafolo noted that a job with the Jets would mean a return to New Jersey for Spagnuolo.
"The #Jets are requesting an interview with #Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for their head-coaching spot, source says," Garafolo wrote on Twitter/X. "The two-time #Giants DC and interim HC will discuss a potential return to Jersey."
As reported by Albert Breer of SI, Spagnuolo "can do Zoom interviews with those two between now and Monday."
Earlier in January, Spagnuolo was asked if he had a desire to be a head coach again, and while Spagnuolo was clear that it wasn't the object of his focus as the Chiefs prepare for a shot at a three-peat, he did acknowledge that he'd like to have another opportunity to lead a team.
"I mean, I'll deal with that later," Spagnuolo said. "Listen, yeah, the answer is yes, but right now, it's all about Denver. I hadn't even thought about that road until you just mentioned it. I'll let all of that take care of itself."
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network later confirmed that the Jets and Raiders had both requested interviews with Spagnuolo, giving KC's DC two pending interviews on the same day that Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy completed a virtual interview with the Jets for the head coaching position.
As the Chiefs' regular season came to a close, head coach Andy Reid offered his endorsement of both Spagnuolo and Nagy (in addition to special teams coordinator Dave Toub) as potential head coaching candidates for the rest of the NFL.
"You could take all of the coordinators there and put them right in that mix for sure," Reid said. "Both of them – offensive and defensive guys – are phenomenal, Toub does a great job. I know the two names that normally come up are the offensive and defensive coordinators. Both of those two warrant that, yeah, for sure."