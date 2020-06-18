Arrowhead Report
Tyrann Mathieu on Parenting in 2020: 'I Teach My Kids to Love Themselves'

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu emphasized fighting social injustice during a video conference with reporters last Wednesday. 

Mathieu focused on using the promotion of election participation to help provide more opportunities for youth. He also discussed the steps taken to protect and educate his three children — Noah, Tyrann Jr. and Mila. 

Mila is less than a year old, but Noah and Tyrann Jr. are reaching the age of “understanding certain things," according to Mathieu. 

“I teach my kids to love themselves, to really love themselves,” Mathieu said. “I think if we are able to love ourselves, appreciate ourselves, we’re really able to accept people for who they are. We understand it’s not a reflection of who we are.”

Mathieu added his goal is to prepare his children for interactions with a wide variety of backgrounds. 

“For me, it’s all about educating my kids on love, teaching them to love themselves, teaching them to love their neighbors,” Mathieu said. “That’s the greatest rule of all, always have respect for people, always have respect for environments. Even if the environment’s negative, you can show great respect by leaving.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Head Coach Andy Reid both had similar thoughts before Mathieu spoke, challenging the world to get away from judging while moving away from those who do. 

Mathieu said he encourages his teammates and other individuals to speak out against discriminatory actions. 

He has done so himself, stating that he believes former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick should be on an NFL roster by the beginning of Training Camp. 

