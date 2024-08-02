Wanya Morris Leaves Practice with Injury, Andy Reid Provides Update on Left Tackle Battle
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided a pair of key injury updates following Friday's training camp practice in St. Joseph, Missouri, leading to an interesting development regarding KC's left tackle battle.
Cornerback Kelvin Joseph was unexpectedly without his pads or helmet for Friday's practice, which Reid said was due to a hamstring issue.
The more disruptive injury could be to potential left tackle Wanya Morris, a third-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft. Morris left practice seated in the front seat of a cart to be driven up the hill at Missouri Western State University. Reid said Morris injured his shoulder during Friday's practice.
Morris and rookie Kingsley Suamataia have been battling in perhaps the most important competition of Chiefs camp, as the two fight for KC's starting left tackle position. Before his injury, Morris was having a noteworthy day of practice in a new role.
On Friday, Morris got snaps at left guard, next to Suamataia with the first-team offense, in place of usual left guard Joe Thuney. Those reps came after Morris got left guard work with the second-team O-line, with Ethan Driskell at left tackle.
During his post-practice media availability, Reid was asked about Morris's work at guard, and Reid said he's not ready to give the starting left tackle job to Suamataia.
"It gives us a chance to let Wanya work a little guard," Reid said. "Andy [Heck, offensive line coach] moves those guys around. You saw [Lucas] Niang in there last week, so Wanya got a shot at it today. It's not a permanent thing, that's not what it is, it's just having a shot to get in there and see what we've got and what [Morris] can do there."
Reid noted that, in his first training camp, Suamataia likely wouldn't see the versatility-testing Morris got on Friday.
"Just being a rookie here, I think you probably leave him at one spot for right now," Reid said. "But eventually, he'll be able to do all of it."
Morris, Joseph and the rest of the Chiefs' injured players will get a day off of camp action tomorrow before returning to work on Sunday.