Chiefs Training Camp Injury Report: Practice Status of Nick Bolton, Kadarius Toney, Surprise CB Injury
As the Kansas City Chiefs begin Friday's practice before an off day on Saturday, the team is still missing several injured members of the team from both sides of the ball, most notably linebacker Nick Bolton and wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
Toney and Bolton both joined the team on the sidelines without their pads or helmets, keeping the duo around the action but not participating in Friday's practice.
In a surprise addition to Friday's absences, the Chiefs' defensive backfield continues to battle injuries. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph came down the hill at Missouri Western State University without pads or a helmet, ruling him out for Friday's practice. His injury has not been reported or announced by the team.
Fellow cornerback Jaylen Watson passed his physical and came off the PUP list earlier in the week, but his return to pads came on Friday, when he was seen wearing a yellow non-contact jersey as he continues to ramp up to contact following offseason surgery to repair the torn labrum he suffered in Week 2 of the 2023 season.
The Chiefs' secondary is thin for Friday's practice, as safeties Justin Reid and Deon Bush won't practice, with Reid still on the non-football injury list. Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson is padless due to a hamstring injury. With Watson not yet ready for contact, the Chiefs' cornerback depth will be challenged as defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt work to continue their streak of developing young corners.
With Watson and left guard Joe Thuney both now off the PUP list, the Chiefs' sidelined veterans include the following:
- Cornerback Kelvin Joseph (unknown)
- Linebacker Nick Bolton (elbow)
- Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle)
- Tight end Izaiah Gathings (hamstring)
- Safety Deon Bush (ankle)
- Wide receiver Justin Watson (foot)
- Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring)
- Safety Justin Reid (non-football injury/NFI)
- Defensive end B.J. Thompson (NFI)
- Defensive end Charles Omenihu (PUP)
- Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (PUP)