WATCH: HBCU Star and Potential Chiefs All-Pro Tackle Sounds Off
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Chiefs have massive needs on the offensive line and one of those problems could be solved by drafting Alabama A&M tackle Carson Vinson.
Vinson is a rising star who overcame questions about his lack of collegiate competition to become one of the standout performers at the Senior Bowl. Vinson spoke to Chiefs On SI on Saturday, talking about a potential move to Kansas City. Watch below.
Vinson makes an excellent point about Thuney and considering his youth, having a veteran next to him, communication between Creed Humphrey and Vinson shouldn't be an issue.
Joe Thuney needs to play guard in order to win. The team also has pressing needs they may have to address in the early rounds of the draft. Vinson is a day one starter and an absolute steal if he's still on the board after the 35th pick. A steal that could help remedy the pain of last season.remedy
Here's Patrick Mahomes speaking after the team's loss in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles last month, one of the toughest games of his career.
Q: On the Eagles defense?
Mahomes: “Yeah, they played great. There’s no way around it, they played great from start to finish. They got after it, defensive line played really well. The DBs played well to complement them and linebackers as well. And so, like I said, I can’t turn the ball over early in the game when it’s not going our way, and I’ll have to learn from that and try to be better the next opportunity that I hopefully get.”
Q: On Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay compared to today?
Mahomes: “Um, I mean, both sucked. There’s no way around it. Anytime you lose a Super Bowl, it’s the worst feeling in the world. They’ll stick with you the rest of your career. I mean, these will be the two losses that will motivate me to be even better for the rest of my career because you only get so few of these, and you have to capitalize on these, and they hurt probably more than the wins feel good.”
