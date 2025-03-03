WR Chiefs Could Poach From Division Rival in Free Agency
The Kansas City Chiefs have some options to weigh in on this offseason, especially when it comes to their free agents. As the offseason continues to unfold, several players hint and tease the fans as to where they could be going, as it was recently seen by Chief free agent Hollywood Brown.
Brown only played in two regular season games for the franchise, both of which came in December. After signing Brown to a one year deal, and given he was not really a factor that worked out in Kansas City's favor, he might be on the teeter totter with where he believes he will end up in free agency.
Brown has shown that he is a talented wide receiver that deserves a chance to play, it just might not be the best fit to run it back in Kansas City. That being said, there are some options the Chiefs could look into to replace Brown on the roster. One option could boost their offense while taking a piece away from a divisional foe.
Joshua Palmer of the Los Angeles Chargers is set to hit free agency and he could easily be a player the Chiefs target. After spending his first four seasons in Los Angeles, Palmer has shown opponents that he has a skill set that should not be overlooked.
Given the Chargers made the playoffs last season, it would be smart of the Chiefs, if possible, to find a way to lure divisional players to joining their cause. The Chiefs still seem to be the team to beat in the AFC West division, so why not add Palmer to help younger wide receivers already on the roster?
In four seasons, Palmer has played in 59 regular season games, collecting 2,287 receiving yards in 182 receptions. He has also brought in 10 touchdowns and 107 first downs over the course of his NFL career thus far.
According to Spotrac.com, Palmer is projected to be on the lower end of a pay increase, which could only benefit and intrigue the Chiefs more. With several players on the roster set to make a boatload of money in 2025, a cheap and reliable option that would also weaken a team you play more than once a year does not seem as outlandish as some would think.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.