Chiefs Rookie Wideout Cyrus Allen Faces Uphill Battle for Playing Time

The Kansas City Chiefs rookie class has looked like a major hit by general manager Brett Veach and the front office early on. Key players like Mansoor Delane and R Mason Thomas made a statement in their debut, and several others are looking to leave their mark on K.C. for years to come.

One player who didn't get a lot of shine on draft night but emerged as a fan favorite in training camp is former Cincinnati wideout Cyrus Allen. The fifth-round selection flashed his talent throughout the Chiefs' offseason programs, leading many to believe he'd take over as the team's third wide receiver.

But as we learned in Kansas City's season-opening win over the Denver Broncos, that was far from the case. He played one snap on offense, whereas Tyquan Thornton played 47. It is clear that he has a long way to go before he will be a consistent asset in the offense.

When asked about Allen and his lack of snaps in his NFL debut, head coach Andy Reid was blunt with his response on Friday. Part of the reason he has been limited is the injury scare he suffered toward the beginning of training camp.

"We'll just gradually feed him," Reid stated. "Him missing those few weeks there, I think that hurt him a little bit, set him back a bit, but we'll keep growing him as we go here."

Allen dazzled early in training camp, reeling in highlight-reel one-handed catches and putting every Chiefs fan on notice. Then, things nearly took a nasty turn when he was carted off with a lower-leg injury sustained on a special teams play during the final practice before the Chiefs put on pads.



It's odd that Reid would mention this as a reason Allen didn't see the field much, as he has been a full participant in practices for several weeks now. However, between being a rookie and still getting back up to game speed, Allen trails Thornton significantly as the WR3.

Aug 15, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen (13) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the pre season at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did express optimism that Allen would eventually start receiving more reps in his press conference the day prior. He had a more positive outlook on Allen's future this season.

"We're gonna continue bringing him along and making sure that we're bringing him along the right way," Bieniemy said. "Obviously, he's gonna be a part of our success moving forward. I can guarantee you that."



In his senior season at UC, Allen caught 51 passes for 674 yards and a Big 12-leading 13 touchdowns. He made previous stops at Louisiana Tech and Texas A&M, and he tallied a career-best 778 yards as a sophomore at Louisiana Tech.

Standing at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Allen has been described as shifty yet physical for his size. He has the potential to develop into a strong route runner, more so than Thornton, who is primarily a one-trick pony with his speed.

Even if Allen's game reps are sparse, he isn't facing much competition at the moment. Thornton only saw one target come his way this past Monday, and wide receivers only accounted for five of Patrick Mahomes' 15 completions. Allen's time will come at some point, but whether that is in his rookie season remains to be seen.

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