Chiefs' Biggest Draft Needs and Most Likely Picks on Day 2

The first night of the 2026 NFL Draft saw the Kansas City Chiefs land a pair of pieces to bolster coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

A trade-up to sixth overall for LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane and the selection of Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods at No. 29, while helpful, do leave multiple spots unaddressed. General manager Brett Veach has his work cut out for him.

As things currently stand, the Chiefs have only pick No. 40 to work with on Day 2 of the draft. What are Kansas City's most pressing needs, and which available players make the most sense as potential fits?

Chiefs' Biggest Needs Entering Day 2 of 2026 NFL Draft

Three particular areas stand out as ones Veach would be wise to consider investing in Friday night.

EDGE

There's no denying that the addition of Woods injects some talent into the Kansas City defensive front. Both the run defense and pass rush should be improved as a result, but more is still needed on the outside.

After parting ways with Mike Danna this offseason and watching Charles Omenihu sign with the Washington Commanders, the defensive end room is thin on depth. It's also simply underwhelming at the top, sans starter George Karlaftis.

The Chiefs are in trouble if Ashton Gillotte and Felix Anudike-Uzomah are their second and third pass rushers at the end spot. This was perhaps the most glaring void on the roster coming into the 2026 NFL Draft, and it remains such on Friday.

Wide Receiver (or Tight End)

Many anticipated that if a pass rusher wasn't the move at No. 9, it'd be a wide receiver. After all, names like Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon piqued the interest of Chiefs fans for months. The latter man was passed on in favor of the Delane trade, leaving wideout as top need for Day 2.

There's a world in which Kansas City gets by with its lineup of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton. With that said, Thornton thrived on high-difficulty catches a season ago and may not replicate it. Additionally, Rice is a free agent next offseason.

At the tight end position, Travis Kelce isn't getting any younger. Not only that, but backup Noah Gray regressed in a major way after a promising 2024-25 campaign. It's virtually impossible to replace someone of Kelce's legend once he retires, but trying to discover a hidden gem wouldn't hurt.

Offensive Tackle

Last — and likely least — is offensive tackle. As long as he can stay healthy and available, 2025 first-round pick Josh Simmons profiles as a long-term answer on the left side. That isn't much of a question, despite offseason rumblings of early tackle interest (that Veach himself designed as a smokescreen).

It's the right tackle spot that's in limbo after 2026. Last spring, the Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal, then they let Jawaan Taylor go this offseason. A lack of future security at an important place on the front makes this a secondary or tertiary need.

Veach's previous Day 2 tackle picks haven't panned out well at the position, yet him trying again can't be ruled out.

Most Likely Chiefs Picks in Rounds 2 and 3

Ten players could rise above the rest as possible Chiefs draft targets in rounds two and three. Not everyone in this group plays one of the positions listed above, but most could slot into meaningful roles at some point anyway.

The following players' projected draft ranges vary from the Chiefs' pick at 40, all the way to the latter portion of Day 2 if the club were to maneuver up or down the board.

Denzel Boston (WR, Washington)

Let's get this out of the way: Washington wideout Denzel Boston isn't a classic Chiefs or Andy Reid style of receiver. Standing just under 6-foot-4 and weighing well over 200 pounds, he'd add a completely new dynamic to the offense.

Boston does a lot of his damage by using his large frame and strength to his advantage. Separation is a major question, making his fit in Kansas City uncertain. Despite that, his ball-tracking ability, catch radius and "my ball" mentality could make quarterback Patrick Mahomes' life easier.

Germie Bernard (WR, Alabama)

One of the less discussed receiver prospects for Day 2, Alabama's Germie Bernard is a much better fit than Boston. He has experience both out wide and in the slot, also capable of gliding throughout his reps.

Bernard's ceiling is likely that of a third or, at best, second receiver in an elite offense. For a team that passed on the position in round one, though, the Chiefs could do worse. The former Crimson Tide man can do just about anything Reid would ask of him at an adequate mark.

Skyler Bell (WR, UConn)

UConn's Skyler Bell, like Bernard, is a plus route runner but can also make a name for himself after the catch. Despite his smaller frame, he's a fiery player who's difficult to slow down in the open field.

The primary downsides with Bell are his hands and size. He's a thin athlete who very well could get absolutely bullied in the pros. He may need to be hidden to get the most out of his profile, which sort of defeats the purpose of investing in him so early.

Sam Roush (TE, Stanford)

Sam Roush's underwhelming arm length was a yellow flag, but he's plenty stocky enough to maintain a mean streak. Speaking of which, the big draw with him is his ability as a blocker. He'd give the Chiefs something they don't typically have at the tight end spot.

The Stanford product isn't much more than a two-level receiving threat right now, and that's being generous. Given Reid and Mahomes' tendency to implement short-area passing concepts, however, that might be right up his alley as he develops.

Caleb Tiernan (OT, Northwestern)

The pre-draft process was a tale of two stories for Northwestern tackle Caleb Tiernan, as he measured with just 9-inch hands and 32-inch arms but posted excellent athletic scores otherwise. That could prevent him from being a plus player in the NFL, but a team like Kansas City merely needs a somewhat reliable floor.

Tiernan might offer just that, considering his core strength, consistency in hand placement and understanding of blocking concepts. If around in the back half of Day 2, perhaps picking him could clear up the long-term right tackle plan.

Zion Young (EDGE, Missouri)

There's a case to be made that Missouri EDGE Zion Young is the best possible defensive end prospect heading into Day 2. A local product, he offers a lot of what the Chiefs tend to go for at the position: power, effort and the ability to set an edge.

On the flip side, if you're sensing a theme, there isn't a ton athletically. Young doesn't have the bend or twitch that premier pass rushers can bring on a snap-to-snap basis. If Young can fine-tune his mechanical approach and land in a role with clear expectations, he's a fine add.

T.J. Parker (EDGE, Clemson)

Many of the assessments of Young's Chiefs fit apply to T.J. Parker of Clemson as well. He factors into the run game in a major way and has the requisite size to never have to leave the field if a team so chooses. He's a strong, well-built defensive end with a quick processor.

Negatives for Parker stem from his lack of elite traits. He's the definition of an effort and fundamentals-based player and will never be confused with a quick winner or high-ceiling piece.

Gabe Jacas (EDGE, Illinois)

The jury is still out on Illinois defensive end Gabe Jacas. The pluses in his prospect profile include reckless abandon off the line of scrimmage and a no-quit attitude, as well as nice size and plenty of experience. He fits the mold of a high-motor EDGE and a potential rotational piece.

Inconsistency plagues Jacas. His pass rush plan is underdeveloped at this stage, his hands are wild and he doesn't cleanly disengage from opposing blockers. The proven production is there, although the process used to achieve it is suspect.

Jake Golday (LB, Cincinnati)

It's difficult to envision the Chiefs spending pick No. 40 on a linebacker. If they find themselves selecting elsewhere on Friday, perhaps the position — and Cincinnati's Jake Golday — could come into play.

Golday has defensive end priors and tested at an elite level regarding speed and agility, which may sound familiar to some fans. Arm length in the 37th percentile, paired with being a bit rough around the edges, should push him deep into Day 2.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (S, Toledo)

Frankly, it's a shock to see Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren available to start Friday. Countless mocks had him going in round one, which is thanks to his blend of size, aggression and leadership.

There are some rough patches worth noting, namely his fluctuation when operating in a phone booth in coverage. Moreover, like Jacas, his hair-on-fire approach can — and likely will — come back to bite him multiple times early in his NFL career.

Tennessee cornerbacks Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood (both first-round talents, in this writer's view) nearly made the cut.