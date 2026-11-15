10 Instant Observations From Chiefs' Dominant Win Over Falcons

After hanging 35 points on the New York Jets in Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs must've liked that performance so much that they figured they'd do the same thing against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

In a 35-13 triumph on the road, Kansas City's offense was more than good enough to secure a statement victory. Thanks to an elite showing from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and an awesome afternoon for Steve Spagnuolo's defense, head coach Andy Reid's crew made it look easy.

With the win, the Chiefs capture their second in a row and rise to 7-2 on the year. Let's jump into 10 instant observations and takeaways from Week 10.

Travis Kelce's ankle continues to be a lingering issue

In our milestones story prior to kickoff on Sunday, it was mentioned that tight end Travis Kelce needed just 18 receiving yards to become the fourth player at his position with 500 yards in 13 separate seasons. He managed to surpass that mark on the opening drive of the game, although the accomplishment was immediately thrown to the wayside due to an injury.

On his 23-yard reception in the first quarter, Kelce got wrapped up by Falcons safety DeMarco Hellams around the ankle area. The superstar has been nursing an ankle issue for weeks and appeared to have aggravated it on the play.

Travis Kelce is limping after he appears to re-injure his ankle. pic.twitter.com/1vdmGkS1tN — The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) November 15, 2026

Kelce was originally deemed questionable to return, and making matters worse was fellow tight end Jared Wiley being carted to the locker room and subsequently ruled out. The future Hall of Fame pass catcher ultimately returned in the second frame, but this seems to be something that will bother him down the stretch of the season.

The state of the offensive line took another hit

Speaking of injuries, the Kansas City offensive line was already in a rough place before this one even started. 2025 first-round pick Josh Simmons is eligible to come off the injured reserve list soon, but his continued absence leaves Kahlil Benson in at left tackle. On the right side, Jaylon Moore's ankle injury held him out of practice all week, rendering him inactive for Week 10.

In the first half, things got even worse. Star right guard Trey Smith was knocked out of the game and evaluated for a concussion, then the team announced he'd miss the remainder of the contest. Fill-in Mike Caliendo struggled in relief, making it more difficult to move the chains and sustain a viable passing attack.

That, paired with Benson's struggles, underscored the harsh reality of the offensive line in Week 10.

The Emmett Johnson show came to town right out of the gate in Atlanta

The Chiefs got some bad news late in the week when running back Kenneth Walker III sustained a groin injury in practice. That left his status for Sunday in question, only for him to get downgraded to out on the injury report on Saturday. With the team exercising some caution with its biggest playmaker this season, rookie Emmett Johnson was thrust into the spotlight. He made the most of it right off the bat.

On the first offensive possession of the game for Kansas City, the fifth-round pick had runs of 10, six, 12, four (on a third-and-1) and four yards. He also notched a 12-yard receiving touchdown to cap things off. The Nebraska product was excellent right out of the gate and finished his first professional start with 28 touches, 171 scrimmage yards and two scores — a terrific day at the office.

Kansas City's defense buckled down early

We knew the Falcons' offense was up-and-down in nature. On one hand, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a hot streak earlier this season upon debuting and looked to be a promising piece for a bit. On the flip side, he's gotten exposed in recent weeks, and Atlanta came into this one ranking 28th (RBSDM) in EPA per dropback. Not even the threat of running back Bijan Robinson has been enough to save this group at times.

The Falcons repeatedly shot themselves in the foot in the first half, but the Chiefs' defense also deserves credit for doing its job and helping make the opposition look inept.

Penix missed a pair of throws on the opening drive, and defensive end George Karlaftis shut down the second possession with a sack. The third and fourth series featured penalties and a deep ball that didn't convert. With 12 plays for 22 yards to open the game, it was the first time Atlanta started a game with four consecutive three-and-outs since the year 2000.

Once a Chief, always a Chief for old friend Jawaan Taylor

In his three years as a member of the Chiefs, tackle Jawaan Taylor drew plenty of flags for false starts and illegal formation infractions. No one's been penalized as much as him over the last handful of seasons, and playing in a multitude of prime-time outings in Kansas City got lots of eyes on him. Some of those woes have carried into his time with the Falcons this year, especially on Sunday.

On a third-and-12 in the first quarter, Taylor's false start led to a third-and-17 that fell incomplete. Coming out of the halftime break, he had another one on second-and-4 that was followed by a two-yard loss on the ground and a failed third-down conversion. Taylor may not have been suited up for his old team in Week 10, but he assisted them in their winnings efforts.

Josh Downs made his presence felt in his team debut

The Chiefs made a splash at the trade deadline by sending a fourth- and fifth-round pick in next year's NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for wideout Josh Downs and a seventh-round offering. It was a move that many believed wouldn't necessarily save the season, but it was a necessary transaction for a club that desperately needed help at the position.

Boy, did it pay off in a limited sample size on Sunday.

Even while still grasping the playbook on offense and muffing a punt on special teams, Downs was an overall positive in his first game on a new team. He hauled in multiple passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes for chunk gains in the opening half, including a back-shoulder beauty for an 18-yard touchdown right before the intermission:

Mahomes steps up and drops a dime to Josh Downs for a TD!



KCvsATL on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dwTMy1qZYC — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

As Downs' workload grows over time over the next few weeks, more and more production could be in the cards. Considering what he was able to do on short notice in hostile territory in Week 10, fans should feel great about the pickup for the moment.

Cyrus Allen finally has his first big moment

Speaking of Chiefs wide receivers who did good things in Sunday's game, rookie Cyrus Allen finally had his breakthrough moment. Coming into Week 10 with just five receptions for 65 yards on the year, the former Cincinnati man left some to be desired in the box score standpoint. After a catchless game versus the New York Jets in Week 9, he responded in a big way here.

Allen was held in the first quarter and had a chance at a one-handed touchdown grab, but he made up for it in the second half. On Mahomes' first completed pass of 20-plus air yards since Week 4, Allen torched cornerback A.J. Terrell for a 39-yard score to punctuate a quick scoring drive:

Cyrus Allen with a nasty double move to cash in the long TD🥵🥵



Sully gonna have to leave the app pic.twitter.com/M8GfmtekqM — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) November 15, 2026

For an offense that's struggled with verticality in the passing game in recent weeks, that play was much-needed. The same could be said for the club's promising young wideout.

George Karlaftis is living up to the hype and then some

The Chiefs' defensive line picked up its play in a big way against the Jets last week, recording five sacks and making quarterback Geno Smith have a terrible afternoon. Penix wasn't under nearly as much duress in Week 10, but multiple members of the front were effective on the road, including fifth-year defensive end Karlaftis.

Coming off a one-sack showing in Week 8 and a two-sack effort in Week 9, Karlaftis had the aforementioned second-down sack and joined tackle Chris Jones for a half-sack later on. He also ended a drive with a third-and-10 batted pass. The latter has become a patented play of his, and anyone around will tell you he can put his water polo background to good use.

Karlaftis is emerging as a true difference-maker for Kansas City, which is a welcome sight as the second half of the year rolls on.

Don't forget Patrick Mahomes' name in your MVP conversations

Mahomes came into the weekend needing just one passing touchdown to jump ahead of Peyton Manning for the most by a player in his first 10 seasons (playoffs included). Not only did the superstar signal-caller manage to do that versus Atlanta, but he also gave the enemy crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium a show by tossing five touchdowns on the afternoon.

Per the in-game broadcast, it was Mahomes' first game with at least four passing scores in nearly a calendar year. His last was on Thanksgiving last season against the Dallas Cowboys in a heartbreaking loss. In all, No. 15 closed out Sunday's win completing 22 passes for 348 yards and boasting a 135.5 passer rating.

With yet another win on the docket, don't leave Mahomes' name out when discussing possibilities for the league's Most Valuable Player award.

Kansas City pulls even in the AFC West race

With their seventh victory of the year, the Chiefs are back in a first-place tie with the Denver Broncos in the AFC West. Because the teams split their meetings this season, the next tiebreaker goes to divisional record. A 3-1 advantage to Denver's 2-1 mark is nice to have with the latter team being on bye.

CBS' broadcast said the Chiefs' schedule in Weeks 12-16 is football's toughest, so far truer tests are looming. Regardless of what happens in games against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City is putting itself in a solid spot with that run approaching.