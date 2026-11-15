Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 10 vs. Falcons: History Awaits Mahomes, Kelce

Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs' main goal for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons is to escape with a victory. That doesn't mean some of their individual players can't hit new milestones along the way, though.

This afternoon, it's the tried-and-true duo of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce that has the potential to further bolster resumes. The club's two biggest stars are within striking distance of reaching even more rarefied air at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, adding some intrigue to the action on Sunday.

Let's take a look at the top benchmarks to keep in mind for the Chiefs in Week 10 of the regular season.

Patrick Mahomes to sit alone atop the touchdown throne?

It's been a heck of a career to this point for Mahomes, who's also seeing a bit of a rebound statistically. After averaging 6.2 adjusted net yards per attempt with a 4.5% touchdown rate and a 5.46% sack clip in the last three seasons, those respective marks are 7.6, 5.3% and 4.01% in 2026-27. The passing game is far from perfect, but No. 15 is doing his part to produce positive results.

On Sunday, Mahomes can level up in a huge way with just one touchdown pass against Atlanta.

Per the NFL's official Week 10 preview and capsules, a throwing score would give Mahomes 328 for his career, including the postseason. That'd put him in sole possession of first place for the most by a signal-caller in his first 10 seasons, passing Hall of Fame man Peyton Manning.

There's a case to be made that Mahomes has enjoyed the best start to an NFL tenure ever. He can help solidify that argument this weekend.

Travis Kelce close to adding to his case as the best tight end ever

Speaking of Chiefs who are assisting in keeping the offense afloat, Kelce's turned back the clock to the tune of a career-high 14.6 yards per catch and 10.0 yards after catch per reception. The 37-year-old remains one of football's better tight ends, and his legend grows with each passing game. A connection or two from Mahomes on Sunday could get him into another tight end Mount Rushmore.

Kelce needs just 18 receiving yards in Week 10 to join Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates and Jason Witten as the only players at the position with 500-plus yards in at least 13 seasons. Considering that Kelce already leapfrogged Gonzalez for career yardage (playoffs included) earlier in the year, this feels inevitable.

The future Hall of Fame pass catcher has only finished below that 18-yard mark once this season, logging 15 yards in Week 4's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He's averaged 59 yards per game since then, potentially setting the stage for a big-time accomplishment down in Atlanta.

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