Chiefs vs. Falcons: NFL Week 10 Preview, Score Predictions

As the 2026-27 season rolls through to Week 10, the trade deadline and over half a campaign of play are in the books. It's been mostly positive on the results front for the Kansas City Chiefs, who come into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons sitting at a healthy 6-2 overall.

Although Atlanta seems to be trending in the wrong direction, it's still in business to compete in a lackluster NFC South. Could that lead to an inspired home performance against visiting Kansas City, or will it be smooth sailing for head coach Andy Reid's group?

With kickoff on the horizon, which side will come out on top today? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 10 of the regular season.

Joshua Brisco: The loss of Kenneth Walker impacts how the Chiefs may choose to manage this game, but it shouldn’t change the final result. Kansas City still has the advantage on both sides of the ball, even though Atlanta has punched above its weight twice this season. Ultimately, I expect the Chiefs to navigate through a relatively tough game and return home with the win.

Jordan Foote: Being down Walker undoubtedly could make life more difficult for the Chiefs, but rookie Emmett Johnson's been nothing short of awesome when on the field. Look for him to leave attempts at tackles behind on Sunday afternoon and factor into a passing game that has a less-than-100% Xavier Worthy but a new addition in Josh Downs.

The real intrigue, in my view, comes on the defensive side. Can Steve Spagnuolo's unit find a way to slow down running back Bijan Robinson and wideout Drake London? If so, putting the fate of the game in quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s hands seems like a losing formula for Atlanta.

It may not be as pretty and resounding as Week 9's throttling of the Jets was, but it should be another victory regardless.

Joshua Schulman: Coming off a much-needed bounce-back win at home, the Chiefs will hit the road against a perplexing Falcons squad. They have defeated the 49ers at home and put up 45 points on their division rival Saints on the road, yet they were also shut out by the Buccaneers in a four-interception outing from Michael Penix Jr.

Ultimately, I think this will come down to the version of Atlanta that shows up. The Falcons rank in the bottom half of the league in both rushing and passing defense, so I’m expecting Emmett Johnson to wreak havoc on the ground despite Kenneth Walker’s absence. It’ll also be Josh Downs’ first appearance in the red and gold after he was acquired via trade from the Colts.

I do think the threat of Bijan Robinson and being away from home will keep this close, but I have Kansas City pulling away in a narrow finish.

Tyler Brown: Nothing like a Week 9 win against the Jets to trick the mind into thinking Kansas City turned the corner after an explosive second half, but that might be what happened.

Setting aside the Harrison Butker and Josh Simmons drama, the Chiefs looked like an inspired team led by their old faithful stars. Travis Kelce and Chris Jones both posted big performances, and Rashee Rice and George Karlaftis are becoming key cogs in their respective units. A mid-season acquisition like Josh Downs can also provide a shot in the arm for a team.

This game will be won in the trenches. Atlanta has Robinson, the NFL’s leading rusher, so the Chiefs’ defensive line and linebackers will need a big day to contain him. If they do, Penix, the worst quarterback in the league when facing pressure, will be forced to beat them.

On the other side, Walker’s injury leaves the Chiefs’ rushing attack in question. With Kahlil Benson and Josh Ezeudu starting at tackle, the Chiefs will need a big day from Johnson.

I think they get it done, kicking the Falcons while they’re down in the same week they traded away their best center and safety. Don’t get me wrong, Atlanta has a lot to play for, just a half-game back in a weak NFC South despite being 3-6. They are getting further and further away from their wins over the 6-3 Packers and 7-1 49ers, however.

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