It's no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs experienced plenty of roster turnover during the offseason, but the defensive side of the ball got the bulk of it. In what many are labeling a two-year rebuild on the fly, general manager Brett Veach's work in 2026 was done in an effort to help coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

From high-level starters to key veteran role players or even up-and-coming prospects, Kansas City has injected talent into a roster that desperately needed it. One of the younger members of that group, undrafted rookie safety Xavier Nwankpa, is hoping to become more than just a cool story.

The Iowa product has quickly worked his way from an unknown first-year man to a member of the initial 53-man roster after routinely showcasing his skills during the offseason program, training camp and preseason play. Tasked with making the Chiefs' call a tough one, he feels he did exactly that.

"I felt super blessed," Nwankpa said. "Obviously, that's what I wanted to do: make it a tough decision. Obviously, they made the decision to keep me, so I'm pretty ecstatic and just blessed to be here and keep working."

When asked what drew him to Kansas City coming out of Iowa, he cited a combination of perceived fit with Spagnuolo and the allure of opportunity given the offseason departures of Bryan Cook and Mike Edwards.

"The scheme," Nwankpa said. "They had some departures this offseason, so it was kind of a fresh room. I just wanted to come in here and be able to compete, and I feel like I was able to do that."

Nwankpa logged 80 snaps across three preseason games, notching seven tackles and inflicting punishment on the opposition. According to Pro Football Focus, he logged three stops, which are classified as plays that "constitute a 'failure' for the offense." In the process, he flashed some of the athletic traits that made him a priority pickup once the 2026 NFL Draft was over.

Xavier Nwankpa is a SS prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.07 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 131 out of 1391 SS from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/KnRrhdV4Yo pic.twitter.com/5QG8KYpX6C — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 21, 2026

Of course, Nwankpa hasn't earned anything beyond a spot on the team, and even that distinction could have an abbreviated shelf life if he doesn't execute at a high level. Given that Alohi Gilman, Chamarri Conner, Jaden Hicks and Chris Roland-Wallace all seem to be above him on the depth chart, it's going to be tough for the former Hawkeye to see the field on defense.

As is typically the case for end-of-roster options, Nwankpa's true value may be determined on special teams. With Monday's regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos quickly approaching, he's more than ready to keep doing what he's done since the moment he signed with the Chiefs.

Acknowledge and appreciate the opportunity ahead of him, no matter how limited, then attack it to the best of his ability.

"It's kind of basically everything I wanted to do," Nwankpa said. "Play special teams and then carve out a role on defense. Coach (Dave) Toub actually coached my special teams coordinator in college, so I kind of got that insight in college that special teams was a big part of the NFL."

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